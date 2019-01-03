DreamWave® Unveils New M.8 Luxury Full-Body Shiatsu Chair at CES 2019, Setting New Standard Tech-Lux Integration

The DreamWave M.8 has been honed to perfection through the expertise of a world-class designer, precisely choreographed by Japanese shiatsu master and digitally scripted by DreamWave's expert Boulder, Colorado-based software and quality assurance teams. The result is a truly next generation, full-body shiatsu massage chair that delivers timeless Eastern massage tradition catering to the complete needs of the mind and body, creating a singular, transcendent massage experience.

"Imagine a state of physical and mental wellbeing, where stress melts away and relaxation is absolute. The DreamWave M.8 creates a personalized, immersive, sensory massage environment that allows for disconnecting, recharging, and rejuvenating both body and mind," said Cliff Levin, DreamWave's founder and CEO. "The DreamWave M.8 is unapologetically luxurious, feature-rich, and more technologically advanced than any other massage chair on the market. We are proud to offer the M.8 as the ultimate choice for achieving complete relaxation at home or in the office."

Designed by Ken Okuyama, the M.8 integrates visual refinement and groundbreaking capabilities to create an unrivaled and unequalled massage experience. Inspired by Okuyama's automotive roots with Porsche, Ferrari and Maserati, the M.8 incorporates rear-swinging doors to deliver a new level of convenience in massage chairs. "Getting in and out of a traditional massage chair can be a challenge for older users and anyone with back issues," Levin explains. "The M.8 is the only massage chair on the market that has successfully addressed this issue."

The M.8 stands out with a number of advanced features, including:

DeltaWave TM massage engine provides robust massage capability and movements of knead, tap, pulse, and roll in a wide range of speeds, allowing simultaneous pneumatic and mechanical intensity adjustments that offers an accurate massage experience at any intensity setting.

of knead, tap, pulse, and roll in a wide range of speeds, allowing simultaneous pneumatic and mechanical intensity adjustments that offers an accurate massage experience at any intensity setting. Choreographed to perfection and refined to feel human , the M.8 offers a wide variety of movements like "delta knead," and "delta tap" which constantly changes the rate of movement to imitate the professional human hand massage experience. An ultra-slow tap creates a "pressing" sensation while a proprietary "breathe" sequence allows users to match their rate of respiration to the breathing movements of the M.8.

, the M.8 offers a wide variety of movements like "delta knead," and "delta tap" which constantly changes the rate of movement to imitate the professional human hand massage experience. An ultra-slow tap creates a "pressing" sensation while a proprietary "breathe" sequence allows users to match their rate of respiration to the breathing movements of the M.8. MaxTrack TM seat and back massage track geometry conforms to the user's body and offers independent adjustment of back, legs, and seat.

track geometry conforms to the user's body and offers independent adjustment of back, legs, and seat. Auto-Adaptive Design TM and Shiatsu Point Locator personalizes the massage and automatically adjusts to user height then detects shoulder position before a massage begins. Using the scanned data, the M.8 focuses on the shiatsu points of the back and glutes specific to the user's body, resulting in a customized experience.

and automatically adjusts to user height then detects shoulder position before a massage begins. Using the scanned data, the M.8 focuses on the shiatsu points of the back and glutes specific to the user's body, resulting in a customized experience. Heated DeltaWave TM rollers help loosen muscles and promote improved blood circulation. Additional area heat in the neck, shoulders, foot, palm, back, and seat gently warm and relax the body.

Additional area heat in the neck, shoulders, foot, palm, back, and seat gently warm and relax the body. Ionizer, aromatherapy and chromotherapy help users drift into their calm zone. Equipped with an ionized air generator and aromatherapy diffuser, M.8 users can enjoy cleaner air and their favorite essential oil scent while being massaged. Additionally, M.8's chromotherapy function displays a range of soothing colors, adding a hypnotic visual element to the experience.

Equipped with an ionized air generator and aromatherapy diffuser, M.8 users can enjoy cleaner air and their favorite essential oil scent while being massaged. Additionally, M.8's chromotherapy function displays a range of soothing colors, adding a hypnotic visual element to the experience. Patent pending, and proprietary rear-swinging door design allows for ease of entry and exit.

allows for ease of entry and exit. Bluetooth Speakers integrated into the headrest of the chair, allow users to connect their devices to play music, relaxing tones, or guided meditations to enhance their experience.

Pricing, Support and Availability

The M.8 will be available for $10,000 MSRP and a limited-edition Ken Okuyama signed M.8 will be available for $15,000 MSRP through authorized stores and online. All DreamWave massage chairs come with a three-year limited repair or replacement warranty. For more information, please visit www.DreamWave.com.

About DreamWave

DreamWave, headquartered in Boulder, Colo., is the creator of the luxurious and advanced, full-body shiatsu massage chairs. DreamWave chairs are an intersection of timeless tradition, state-of-the-art Japanese engineering, and world-class talent. Combining years of research and testing, DreamWave reduces stress, enhances health, and improves well-being. The company distributes its products through authorized stores and online. To learn more about DreamWave please visit www.DreamWave.com.

