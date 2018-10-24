DREAMWORKS ANIMATION AND UNIVERSAL PICTURES PRESENT THE HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON SUPERFAN CONTEST

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Between October 27, 2018 and December 10, 2018, fans can create and upload videos of 60 seconds or less that either A) recreate their favorite scene from How to Train Your Dragon or How to Train Your Dragon 2 or B) show and explain why they are the biggest HTTYD fan ever and deserve to win.

The chosen winner will earn a VIP trip to Los Angeles for the world-famous Rose Parade® in Pasadena on January 1, 2019, and will get to help decorate the How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World float, which celebrates the astonishing final chapter of the trilogy. The film opens in U.S. theaters on February 22, 2019.

WHAT: The HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON Superfan Contest WHO: You, the HTTYD Superfans! WHERE: Go to www.DragonSuperFan.com to read contest rules and details and to upload your videos. WHEN: The contest begins on October 27, 2018 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) and ends on December 10, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD arrives in U.S. theaters on February 22, 2019. www.howtotrainyourdragon.com

