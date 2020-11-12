Dremel® Introduces Home Solutions™ Products at Home Depot

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dremel Home Solutions™ tools are part of a new line of tools sold exclusively at The Home Depot. The Dremel Home Solutions Electric Screwdriver and Flashlight inspire users to do more around the home and bring life to projects with ease and convenience. Slim and powerful, users can easily carry around either tool on a belt or in a pocket and when finished, store them in a kitchen drawer or toolbox.

"A cordless screwdriver and flashlight are always must-have tools for around the home and Dremel Home Solutions™ tools have some built in features that make them smarter and easier to use for all users," said Fulvio Camarotto, Dremel group product manager. "For example, with our electric screwdriver you have the most control you will ever experience in a cordless screwdriver and stripped screw heads, over-driven fasteners and damages faceplates are a thing of the past." "With regard to our flashlight," Camarotto continued, "Because it holds a charge in storage for up to two years, it is made for everyone who has experienced having the flashlight but then searching the house to find replacements for its dead or missing batteries. It's always ready when you need it."

Electric Screwdriver

The Electric Screwdriver is ideal for everyday home projects and features a 4V MAX rechargeable lithium-ion battery and USB port for convenient charging. Seven inches long, the Electric Screwdriver's compact size and slim design allow users to work in tight spaces, awkward angles and provides additional reach with the inclusion of a bit extender. At 4 volts, it is surprisingly strong and packed with power to drive screws two times faster* than similar competitive products in the market.

The Dremel Electric Screwdriver provides more control for screw-driving task with its unique six-position clutch. This feature lets the user set the proper amount of torque necessary based on application. It also it has Smart Stop Technology, which recognizes when the driver bit is not fully seated in the screw head and cuts off power, reducing damage to the screw head and removing user error.

The Dremel Electric Screwdriver Kit comes complete with a seven-piece HEX bit set to drive the most common screws and a bit extender. Available November 2020 at Home Depot stores nationwide and HomeDepot.com for a suggested retail price of $39.99 in the United States and $52.47 CDN in Canada.

Flashlight

At 5 ¼-inches long, the Flashlight is compact, tough and provides exceptional performance for its size, delivering four hours of run time on high, eight hours on medium, and twenty-four hours on low.

The Home Solutions Flashlight combines the power of larger C and D size flashlights without the size and bulk with features that include a removable, two-way belt clip; and a tri-level button for easy one-handed operation. Its durable, aluminum housing with rubber front and back bumpers absorb shocks when dropped and its IP67 waterproof certification means you will never worry about getting it wet.

With 5000K LED lights, the flashlight provides clean, white light for superior visibility in the dark, being seen in an emergency, and ideal for home inspections and repairs. The beam focus function lets users direct light from narrow to wide, between spot and flood with a simple twist. In high-spot mode, the beam extends to a length of 650 feet, the length of two football fields.

The Dremel Flashlight comes complete with the flashlight, USB cable and power adapter. Available November 2020 at Home Depot stores in the United States for a suggested retail price of $39.97 USD.

About Dremel

Since inventing the high-speed rotary tool in 1934, the Dremel brand has been helping Makers with its full line of versatile, easy-to-use tool systems that deliver the perfect solution for almost any job. From our Dremel rotary tools, Multi-Max™ oscillating tools, Ultra-Saw™ and Saw-Max™ multi-saws, and the Idea Builder™ 3D printer, Makers have come to know and trust the brand to complete their projects. Combining compact size, ergonomic design, precision and versatility with a wide range of highly engineered accessories, Dremel tools are used to accomplish numerous applications in a variety of materials.

*2X faster compared to Black and Decker model BDCS50C.

