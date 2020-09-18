Dress Up Your Pet with Frightfully Fun New PetSmart® Halloween Costumes

PHOENIX, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From scary werewolves to an impossibly adorable creature who lives in a galaxy far, far away, PetSmart's latest Halloween costumes are here to transform your pet with an array of unforgettable and iconic looks.

Although Halloween celebrations may look a bit different this year, there's no better time to check out PetSmart's disguises and include your pets in the festivities. With easy slip-on costumes and adjustable straps, it couldn't be easier – or more comfortable, to celebrate with your pet.

New costumes in this year's Halloween collection include pet-friendly takes on sci-fi sensation, The Child, from the hit show "The Mandalorian," and horror flick icons like Chucky. There's even a Top Gun Flight Jacket to fulfill any dog or cat's need for speed.

For those who aspire to be the treats they can't eat, tasty costume options include French fries, a hot dog and donuts & coffee. Pets looking to take on a new persona will love the new narwhal, werewolf and gnome costumes.

Halloween fun is not just for dogs and cats. Pet parents can find the perfect costume for small pets, too. This year you can dress your guinea pig as a buzz-worthy bumblebee, a hot dog or even a unicorn!

Don't forget about your fish! Bring the haunted house to your tank this year with a pirate ship, a sunken skeleton and a spooky treasure chest.

Pets who don't prefer to dress up can still join in on the Halloween festivities with new treats like the Mummy Cookie Dog Treat or Bewitched Bones Dog Treats. The Candy Corn Dog Toy and Pumpkin Teaser Cat Toy are also great to keep pets entertained this Halloween and beyond!

Whether you're having a spooky night at home or a photoshoot with the family, PetSmart wants you to show off your costumes. PetSmart is inviting pet parents everywhere to participate in the #HowWeHalloween photo contest. By posting your pet's costume to Instagram between Oct. 2 and Oct. 25, you can enter for a chance to win one of two $100 gift cards or a $500 gift card grand prize. For Official Rules and more information visit: ptsmrt.co/HowWeHalloween.

For more information, including PetSmart's full Halloween collection, visit petsmart.com/halloween.

