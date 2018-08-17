DressLily Celebrating 6th Anniversary

At the beginning of this year, DressLily added homeware products into its line-up as a brand new exploration of the market, which has proven to be an smart move.

Fashion and home decor are always linked and mutually influential, but they have never been as close as on DressLily. It not only reflects a group of people with similar taste, but also satisfies the demand for a consistent vibe when consumers style up themselves and their surroundings.

With over 30k active fans on DressLily's online community, taste and lifestyle have started to blend together wonderfully. Rather than shopping for individual items, DressLily consumers can make purchase decisions based on overall requirements. From working and living spaces to holiday selections, DressLily has figured out how to suit various demands.

6th Anniversary Carnival

During the anniversary, DressLily has launched a series of online activities and interactions, such as online discounts, coupons and lucky draws, to encourage DressLily fans and followers to join the carnival. From August 16 to 20, all items will be up to 80% off so that a greater range of customers can enjoy the festival and find that brand new look.

About DressLily

DressLily is a leading international online fashion clothing and accessory store focused on the very latest in affordable fashion styles and an extensive range of high quality, creative homeware offerings. It features thousands of the newest product lines, providing maximum choice and convenience to a discerning clientele.

