Drew Brees is Scaling New Heights in PointsBet's Live Your Bet Life™ Brand Campaign

DENVER & LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NFL all-time great and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees debuts today in the first of three new ad spots for PointsBet's Live Your Bet Life™ campaign.

The spot is a new spin on the leadership skills of the legendary quarterback as he brings his friends to the summit of a snowy mountain, which in reality is a local pub with folks rejoicing after completing the final bet of a single game parlay. Click here to see the ad spot and here to download behind-the-scenes videos and images.

PointsBet, a premier global online gaming operator, worked in partnership with Troika Media Group, a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company, on a 360-degree campaign, including broadcast, digital, social, out-of-home, and in-stadium.

The spots will air nationally and in markets where PointsBet is available to users. Additional commercials will debut later in the year.

The Live Your Bet Life campaign highlights PointsBet's market-leading technology infrastructure, category-leading in-game betting capabilities, and strategic approach to the competitive sports betting space.

"Showcasing our lightning-fast app and easy to use interface that is primed for the in-game betting experience, this campaign is as customer-friendly as our reputation, said PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken. "The creative team at Troika developed some great concepts to show Drew's personality and highlight the exciting features of our product. From the top of a mountain to your couch at home, PointsBet is the service for everyone to Live Your Bet Life."

Brees joined PointsBet in July to serve as Global Ambassador and will star in and help develop original content for PointsBet, lead new commercial campaigns, and steer marketing and promotional concepts.

"PointsBet is a clear leader in the gaming space, and the Live Your Bet Life campaign is a celebration of what differentiates our service," Brees said. "In the first ad spot, I am leading my friends on the adventure of a lifetime from the top of a mountain to a great local gathering spot. We celebrate our victories together when our single-game parlay comes through, highlighting the take-it-anywhere approach and in-game betting options that our technology helps us achieve. This is a great partnership, and I am looking forward to our continued collaboration on the additional ad spots. They will be as fun to watch as they were to film."

Brees' spots for the Live Your Bet Life campaign were directed by Dave Laden, who won a Sports Emmy® this year for an NBC Sports commercial. His PointsBet ads were produced by multi-Emmy-winners, Hungry Man Productions, a US/UK/Brazilian production company. Special effects were created by f/x house, Parliament.

TMG's campaign will leverage its sports expertise and knowledge of fans to build brand value, maximize reach and broaden recognition of the PointsBet brand. The partnership with PointsBet includes the trademark for Live Your Bet Life as the brand's market positioning.

"PointsBet is an industry innovator, leading the way with new and different ways to engage bettors, and we expect that demand to increase with the evolution of legalized sports betting," Troika's Chairman and CEO Robert Machinist said. "TMG will create authentic and credible content that resonates with sports bettors, from those who are experienced bettors to those who are new to sports betting. We are thrilled to have been awarded this engagement and very excited to partner with PointsBet as they continue to enhance the modern bettor experience."

Troika Media Group has been named PointsBet's creative agency partner for 2021.

