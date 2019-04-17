Drew J. Collins Appointed To Greenwich Investment Management Board Of Directors

STAMFORD, Conn., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwich Investment Management (GIM), an independent Registered Investment Advisor specializing in the analysis and management of tax-exempt private activity bonds, is pleased to appoint Managing Director and portfolio manager Drew J. Collins, CFA, to its board of directors, effective Jan. 9, 2019.

"Drew has significantly contributed to the development of our firm both as a portfolio manager and as a developer of new business opportunities," L. George Rieger, GIM chairman and chief executive officer, said. "We will value his input and advice as a member of our board as we enter a new phase of growth for our firm."

Mr. Collins joined GIM in December 2011. Previously he was a senior managing director for the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association (TIAA) where he was responsible for more than $28 billion in assets. He also served as lead manager of the firm's Global Equities Account. Collins was co-founder of Federated Global Investment Management where he managed a staff of 25. He helped the firm launch five new mutual funds during his tenure and was co-manager of the Federated International Bond Fund and the Federated Emerging Markets Bond Fund.

About Greenwich Investment Management:

Greenwich Investment Management (GIM) is an independent SEC Registered Investment Advisor specializing in single-handed, high yield municipal bonds. Located in Stamford, Conn., GIM was founded in 2007 by Chairman L. George Rieger, JD, CIC, and is consistently awarded industry rankings for superior performance in the municipal fixed income category. GIM manages separate accounts on behalf of high-net-worth individuals, institutions, corporations and endowments. For more information visit www.greenwichinvestmentmgt.com .

SOURCE Greenwich Investment Management

Related Links

http://www.greenwichinvestmentmgt.com

