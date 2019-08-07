DrFirst Integrates Mobile Device Access to Enable Fast, Seamless Single Sign-On to Backline® to Take the Friction Out of Care Collaboration

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DrFirst announced today their collaboration to deliver single sign-on (SSO) access to HIPAA compliant messaging is now available. Using DrFirst Backline and Imprivata Mobile Device Access to enable fast, secure access to shared mobile devices and applications, users can now securely communicate in real-time across care team members and patients without the burden of manual logins to access Backline.

"By enabling SSO workflows on mobile devices, healthcare organizations can unlock the full potential of these devices, and their applications, by ensuring a fast, efficient workflow for clinicians, while maintaining and improving security and auditability," said Dr. Sean Kelly, Chief Medical Officer at Imprivata. "Imprivata Mobile Device Access delivers real ROI to healthcare organizations because it helps them optimize their investments in mobile hardware without compromising the security of PHI or usability and accessibility for clinicians."

Researchers have found that single sign-on improves productivity among providers, increases HIPAA compliance, decreases errors, and significantly reduces workflow disruptions. Research has shown that SSO reduced the time it took clinicians to access electronic medical records and other data by 45 minutes per shift. Another study found that the capability helped eliminate password-related IT help desk requests, which can minimize care delays and decrease costs.

One such healthcare organization benefiting from SSO for Backline is King's Daughters Health System in Brookhaven, MS. "We place a high emphasis on physician satisfaction and optimizing workflows throughout our facilities," said Carl Smith, chief information officer at King's Daughters. "When considering a partner to enhance our secure messaging capabilities, it was clear that DrFirst provided a robust solution that would meet our needs and empower all stakeholders across the care continuum. We are elated that this partnership is making such a difference within our organization while furthering our mission to provide great healthcare to our community."

The new SSO capability is an extension of the collaboration announced in 2018 between:

DrFirst, the nation's leading provider of e-prescribing, price transparency, and medication management solution;

Imprivata , the healthcare IT security company;

, the healthcare IT security company; and Forward Advantage , a global provider of healthcare IT solutions that improve clinical workflows and patient outcomes.

Users will be able to access Backline seamlessly on shared clinical or personal mobile devices to communicate with colleagues, patients, and even caregivers, without needing to remember or enter another login ID.

"Physicians and other providers have to log in and out of multiple applications and platforms all day long, adding to their administrative burden and frustration while distracting from patient care," said G. Cameron Deemer, president of DrFirst. "We are constantly looking for opportunities to remove obstacles in the clinical workflow and allow medical staff to be more effective and efficient. Our research shows clinicians and patients prefer to receive messages by text. By integrating with Imprivata Mobile Device Access to enable SSO into Backline, we have made it easier for customers to optimize the use of secure communication in the delivery of care."

About DrFirst

DrFirst, the nation's leading provider of e-prescribing, price transparency, and medication management solutions, enables stakeholders across the healthcare industry to use comprehensive real-time data and connectivity to increase their patient safety ratings, efficiency, and profitability. Today, more than 220,000 healthcare professionals (including 105,000 prescribers), 67,000 pharmacies, 1,000+ acute care facilities, 21,000+ ambulatory care facilities, and more than 300 electronic health record (EHR) and pharmacy system vendors depend on DrFirst's innovative software solutions to improve clinical workflows, expedite secure collaboration across a patient's care team, and drive better health outcomes. The company's integrated technologies include its award-winning electronic prescribing platform, the most comprehensive medication history available, clinically specialized secure messaging, and patient medication adherence monitoring and benefits checking. Also, DrFirst was the first to offer e-prescribing for controlled substances (EPCS) and is considered the industry standard for providers nationwide. For more information, please visit www.drfirst.com or connect with us @DrFirst.

