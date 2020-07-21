DrFirst Introduces CareComplete to Connect Payers and Providers with Medical Information in Clinical Workflows

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, payers and healthcare providers have struggled to exchange patients' up-to-the-minute medical histories and insurance coverage details within electronic health record (EHR) workflows at the point of care. DrFirst, a pioneer in technology, support, and services that connect people at touchpoints of patient care, is introducing CareComplete to bridge these gaps. CareComplete responds to physicians' calls for tools that eliminate information silos and reduce healthcare delivery complexity so patients can get the care they need more quickly and affordably.

Designed for multi-payer adoption, CareComplete is a unique solution that unites a patchwork of medical records (regardless of a physician's medical specialty or EHR) with clinical documentation and shares the current details between health plans and clinicians in near real-time. By combining payer data, such as medical benefits and cost estimates, with provider details on recent treatments and testing, CareComplete presents a more comprehensive patient health record to providers during patient visits. With its seamless integration into EHRs, providers no longer need to log into multiple payer portals for member-specific health and benefits information. With CareComplete, clinicians can:

View recent health history, including treatment and hospital discharge details that payers have gathered from providers, presented in an intuitive format consistent with the provider's EHR

Make informed care decisions based on a more complete view of a patient's medical record and insurance benefits

Discuss out-of-pocket costs with patients based on price transparency tools available for laboratory tests and other covered medical procedures

Identify immediately whether or not prior authorization is needed and its specific requirements, helping to avoid healthcare delays

See gaps in care that can be addressed during the office visit, including essential immunizations and wellness checks

Expedite referrals to appropriate specialists that participate in a patient's health plan, based on out-of-pocket costs, outcomes, and proximity

"CareComplete is a game-changer because it fills in the information gaps between providers and insurance companies in real-time and makes this essential medical background on patients available to all members of a patient's care team," said G. Cameron Deemer, president of DrFirst. "Clinicians don't have time to waste accessing multiple payer portals to find the information they need. With CareComplete, we give providers the deeper insights they need for more meaningful discussions with patients while they are face to face."

CareComplete currently allows end-user access to DrFirst's integration with United Healthcare's Point of Care Assist Platform, which delivers the medical records of UnitedHealthcare members to providers within workflow for real-time insights into patient care. The CareComplete platform is designed and available now for integration with other payers.

About DrFirst

Since 2000, DrFirst has pioneered healthcare technology solutions and consulting services that securely connect people at touchpoints of care to improve patient outcomes. We create unconventional solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges faced in healthcare. We unite the Healthiverse—the interconnected healthcare universe—by providing our clients with real-time access to the information they need, exactly when and how they need it, so patients get the best care possible. DrFirst solutions are used by nearly 300,000 healthcare professionals, including more than 100,000 prescribers, nearly half of the EHRs in the U.S., and more than 1,400 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst.

