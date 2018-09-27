DRI Welcomes Shawna Rosner for Legal Solutions Group

SOLON, Ohio, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Recruiters, Inc. (DRI), Executive Search, is pleased to announce that Shawna Rosner has joined their team as Director Legal Solutions Group.

Direct Recruiters has been in business for over 35 years, providing customized employment solutions for clients, working in over 25 vertical markets. The new addition of Shawna leading Direct Recruiters Legal Solutions Group working directly with Managing Partner, Robert Cohn, further expands Direct Recruiters' ability to serve existing clients across our vertical markets. Direct Recruiters Legal Solutions provides retained, contingency, and temporary legal solutions for both law firms and legal departments, finding top-talent in roles from Senior Partner to Administration.

Shawna combines over 24 years as an attorney, 15 years as a career coach as well as 7 years of recruiting experience, bringing a comprehensive skill set to the legal recruiting market. She is uniquely positioned to help clients secure the best legal candidates to fit their short and long-term needs.

Shawna graduated from Tulane University with a bachelor's degree in political science in 1991. She graduated from The John Marshall Law School in 1994. Shawna went on to obtain a Master's in Counseling from John Carroll University in 2003 with a focus on counseling lawyers with their career progression.

According to Dan Charney, President at Direct Recruiters, "We are thrilled to offer legal recruiting solutions to new and existing clients with Shawna's expertise. Leveraging her legal experience paired with her recruiting knowledge, Direct Recruiters has the ability to elevate our clients' legal departments as well as local, regional, and national legal firms. With our deep national network of the brightest legal talent, we are able to provide clients and candidates the solutions they need to maximize their full potential."

View the Direct Recruiters Legal Solutions page: https://www.directrecruiters.com/legal/

Contact Shawna Rosner at 440-971-1192 / srosner@directrecruiters.com or connect with her on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/shawnarosner.

To learn more about Direct Recruiters, Inc.:

www.directrecruiters.com

@DRI_Inc

www.linkedin.com/company/direct-recruiters

To contact: Christy Fox at 440-996-0865 or cfox@directrecruiters.com

