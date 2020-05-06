Dried Berries Market Growth to be Fuelled by Rising Personal Health Awareness & Consumption of Natural, Healthy Food Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Dried Berries Market size is anticipated to register a revenue of USD 44.12 billion by the year 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with 5.8% CAGR over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the increase in the awareness about personal health and wellbeing coupled with the rising trend for consumption of natural and healthy food.

The dried berries can be considered as desiccated fruits that are being processed to increase its shelf life. A variety of berries like grapes and blueberries are rich in vitamin K, vitamin C, potassium, antioxidants, iron, and other soluble dietary fibers. They are also consumed as health or nutritional supplements and are used in the manufacturing of products related to personal care as they help in the treatment of various skin care and hair care related problems such as acne, hair thinning and aging. For example, the acai berries are used for strengthening hair and for the treatment of acne infection due to the presence of nutrients like zinc and anti-inflammatory properties.

The rising preference for blackberries, blueberries, and strawberries as organic ingredients in the cosmetics industry is fueling the market growth for dried berries. For example, The Face Shop has been using blueberry extracts in the manufacturing of various skincare products owing to its anti-aging properties.

A number of frozen desserts and baby food manufacturers such as Mother's Dairy, Amul and Nestle are claiming the dried berries as nontoxic and natural ingredients which are being used in the manufacturing of their products. For example, the Celerac being manufactured by Nestle is available in the number of flavors. Also, the Gerber Organic Puree is a baby food is manufactured by Nestle and contains extracts of blueberry as one of the major ingredients.

The rising demand for blueberries and raisins across Europe can be attributed to increasing usage across bakery products and for manufacturing products like health bars and cereals. The rising demand for organic food products among the aging population and an increase in disposable income are the factors leading to dried berries market growth. The segment of Bakery and confectionery is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. The segment of cereals and snack bars is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% in the upcoming years.

The demand for such products across the region of Asia Pacific is expected to surge in the near future owing to the increasing population and rise in the health consciousness among the consumers. Countries like China and India use gooseberries and dried raisins in food preparation for ceremonial purposes. Thus, the region is expected to have a share of nearly 20.20% until the year 2025.

Lion Raisins Inc.; Del Monte Foods, Inc.; Dole, Royal Nut Company, Karen's Naturals, CAL-SAN Enterprises Ltd. and Royal Nut Company few prominent manufacturers of these products. The segment for diet snacks is rapidly growing across the globe. To attain consistent growth across this market, a complete understanding of the upcoming consumption trends is needed.

The region of North America is expected to value USD 13.92 billion by 2025.

is expected to value by 2025. Other product type is expected to hold a share of 13.28% across the global dried berries market.

The region of Asia pacific is expected to witness fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecasted years.

pacific is expected to witness fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecasted years. Number of developed countries like U.S, Germany and U.K. are experiencing rising demand for dried berries.

and U.K. are experiencing rising demand for dried berries. The market is highly competitive in nature due to presence of many manufacturers having global presence. Some of them are Lion Raisins Inc.; Del Monte Foods, Inc.; Dole; Bergin Fruit and Nut Company Inc. and Oregon Berry Packing, Inc.

Million Insights has segmented the global dried berries market on the basis of products, application and region:

Dried Berries Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Blueberries



Strawberries



Grapes



Other

Dried Berries Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Frozen desserts



Cereals & snack bars



Bakery & confectionery



Others

Dried Berries Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



German





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central and South America



Middle East and Africa

