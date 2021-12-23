Dried Fruits Global Market Outlook and Key Trends 2021-2025: Launch of New Flavored Dried Fruits Driving Demand

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dried Fruits Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report focuses on the dried fruits market which is experiencing strong growth. It gives a guide to the dried fruits market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for dried fruits? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Dried Fruits market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The global dried fruits market is expected to grow from $6.34 billion in 2020 to $7.05 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The market is expected to reach $9.50 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.8%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the dried fruits market in 2020. North America was the second-largest region in the dried fruits market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The launch of new flavored dried fruits has emerged as a key trend in the dried fruits market. Major players operating in the dried fruits sector are focused on introducing new flavored dried fruits into the market to strengthen their position.



The growing population of healthier consumers is expected to propel the growth of the dried fruits market in the coming years. Healthy eating has become the norm, with most customers intending foods and beverages to meet progressively nuanced health, wellness morality, and sustainability criteria. Dry fruits are a good source of protein, vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber and are considered a good replacement for high-calorie snacks. According to the survey commissioned by biotechnology startup Gelesis in January 2021, 60% of Americans would like to feel healthier and 51% want to reduce weight by practicing and modifying their diets, which includes attempting to eat more plant-based foods. Therefore, the growing population of healthier consumers drives the growth of the dried fruits market.



The countries covered in the dried fruits market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider dried fruits market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The dried fruits market section of the report gives context. It compares the dried fruits market with other segments of the dried fruits market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, dried fruits indicators comparison.

Companies Mentioned

Sunbeam Foods Group Ltd.

Sun-Maid

Bergin Fruit and Nut Company

and Nut Company Traina Foods

Sunsweet

Lion Raisins Inc

Murray River Organics Gr

National Raisin Company

Geobres

Angas Park

AL FOAH

Royal Nut Company

Tulsi Nuts and Dryfruits

Valley Harvest Nut Company

Paradise Fruits

Kiantama Oy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hphzbz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

