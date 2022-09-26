Dried Grapes Market size to grow by USD 379.35 Mn, Market Research Insights highlight growth of the organized retail sector as a Key Driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Dried Grapes Market will witness a YOY growth of 5.04% in 2022 during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type of packaging (bagged and canned), type (raisins, sultanas, and currants), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the main factors boosting the growth of the dried grapes market is the expansion of the organized retail sector.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dried Grapes Market 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

Global Dried Grapes Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Aarav Agro Industries

Aditya Corp.

Del Monte Pacific Ltd.

Dole Packaged Foods LLC

Gauri Farm

HBS Foods Ltd.

Lakshmi Narasimha Agencies

Mariana Co.

National Raisin Co.

Newmans Own Inc.

River Ranch Sales Ltd.

Shivam Cashew Industry.

Sun Maid Growers of California

SUN VALLEY RAISINS

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 33% of market growth. The major dried grapes markets in APAC are China and Japan. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. North America is another region where providers might experience tremendous development potential. Over the course of the projected period, increased consumer awareness of the health advantages of dried grape intake would support market expansion in APAC.

Key Segment Analysis

By Type

Bagged



Canned

By Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



The Middle East and Africa

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the main factors boosting the growth of the dried grapes market is the expansion of the organized retail sector. One of the main offline routes for the distribution of dried grapes is supermarkets, along with hypermarkets. These offline distribution channels, which make it easier for customers to buy products and give them a wide selection of dried grapes to pick from, are fundamentally comprised of organized retailing.

Dried Grapes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 379.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.04 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aarav Agro Industries, Aditya Corp., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Dole Packaged Foods LLC, Gauri Farm, HBS Foods Ltd., Lakshmi Narasimha Agencies, Mariana Co., National Raisin Co., Newmans Own Inc., River Ranch Sales Ltd., Shivam Cashew Industry., Sun-Maid Growers of California, SUN VALLEY RAISINS, Sunbeam Foods, Tabletop Grapes, Traina Dried Fruit Inc., TRV Cashews, UAB Aramex, and Vishaka Raisins VeravalOnline Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

