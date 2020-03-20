Drift and Perficient Deliver COVID-19 Telehealth Assessment

BOSTON and ST. LOUIS, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drift , the leading conversational marketing platform and Perficient , the leading digital consultancy, today announced a partnership to deliver a chatbot-based assessment for COVID-19. The assessment allows hospitals and health plans to give specific recommendations for populations at risk -- and comes at a time when helplines are being inundated with coronavirus-related questions.

Designed for screening and care navigation, this solution allows visitors to interact with the standard CDC guidance questions and, if necessary, directs people to the right next resource based on their condition.

"Understandably, call center lines are being flooded with calls about COVID-19," said Paul Griffiths, General Manager, at Perficient. "And this chatbot-led assessment provides a better way to triage those who may be contacting a healthcare organization seeking guidance about symptoms and concerns. We feel fortunate to be able to offer an easy-to-implement solution to help people, hospitals and health systems during this pandemic."

Using the assessment, which asks questions about exposure, symptoms, and risk, the bot sorts consumers into four categories and provides instructions (Urgent, Important, Quarantine, Social Distancing) based on COVID-19 Response Plans. The solution is deployable via JavaScript for quick, easy integration on a hospital or health plan website.

"We recognize that COVID-19 has created a massive crisis for everyone -- but particularly for healthcare professionals and hospital workers," said David Cancel, founder, and CEO of Drift. "We are honored to partner with Perficient to do our part to help people take the assessment and get the information they need, while allowing doctors and call center employees to focus on what matters most: getting patients better."

"We appreciate the front-line efforts of our fellow healthcare community and we support and empathize with their situation. We are eager to help where we can, and develop a solution to help providers communicate to those who need it most," said Ed Hoffman, Vice President at Perficient. "We will continue to support these brave medical professionals through this healthcare crisis and look for ways to contribute more."

Starting today, all Perficient clients have access to this important solution. To learn more visit www.perficient.com .

About Drift

Drift is the Conversational Marketing platform that combines chat, email, video, and automation to remove the friction from business buying. With Drift, you can start conversations with future customers now, on their terms – not days later. There are over 50,000 businesses that use Drift today to generate more revenue, shrink sales cycles, and make buying easy. Our mission is to use conversations to make business buying frictionless, more enjoyable and more human. Learn more at www.drift.com .

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading digital consultancy helping transform the world's biggest brands. As a trusted end-to-end digital provider, Perficient partners with its Global 2000 and other large enterprise customers across North America to design and deliver digital transformation solutions that exceed customers' expectations, outpace the competition and transform their business.

