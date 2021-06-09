Drift Expands to Europe to Help More Companies Succeed in the Digital-first Revenue Era

LONDON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Drift, the world's leading Revenue Acceleration Platform , has arrived in Europe. With its new office in London's East End, Drift is expanding its footprint to help businesses drive more revenue, faster.

The Spitalfields location will be the new hub for Drift's European operations, complete with local sales, service and marketing teams. This new regional presence positions Drift to help area customers bring sales and marketing together to deliver real-time engagement, and drive revenue in today's online world.

Business buying has completely changed since 2020. More people than ever are working from home. Purchases are made online 24/7. Buyers now hold all the power, and expect better experiences from the companies they purchase from.

"The pandemic had a huge impact on SaaS purchasing," said David Cancel, CEO and co-founder of Drift. "Today's buyers expect speed and personalisation at every step of their journey. They get this from consumer brands, and it's time for B2B to catch up. By expanding into London, Drift can better support our customers across all of Europe, the Middle East and Africa. No matter where you're located, you can tap Drift to supercharge your pipeline and generate more revenue, faster."

Through Drift's highly-effective Conversational Marketing and Conversational Sales solutions, regional companies can provide instant, human experiences to buyers anywhere, anytime — online.

"Europe is leading today's digital transformation, and we're thrilled to help the region's B2B organisations thrive in this new revenue era," said Richard Wright, vice president of sales, Europe, Drift. "Our mission is to provide a new way for businesses to buy from businesses. Successful digital transformation requires a deep understanding of the local European market. And we're excited to partner with outstanding organisations like Adobe , 6sense , Outreach , SalesLoft and Demandbase to grow revenue by making business buying frictionless, more enjoyable, and more human."

With more than 50,000 North American customers, Drift's easy-to-use solutions have helped a wide range of companies generate billions of dollars in new pipeline. Now, they're bringing this proven track record of success to multi-national and regional customers like ServiceNow.

"Drift has helped ServiceNow quickly reach more customers globally and further expand in markets such as Germany with our first non-English speaking bot, increasing our overall sales pipeline by 10% in 2020," said Kevin Haverty, Chief Revenue Officer at ServiceNow . "Drift's platform made it quick and easy to get started, without added headcount, enabling our European team to ramp fast in using chat as a new revenue driving channel. With Drift, we are able to engage customers globally, 24/7, in a more personalised, real-time and efficient way."

Drift's London office will be its second international location and its fifth global office. The company has U.S. offices in Boston, San Francisco and Tampa, and recently expanded to Sydney, Australia to support APAC customers. To date, Drift has earned the Leader EUROPE Spring 2021 badge, along with six others and 4.3 star rating from 500+ reviewers on G2 Crowd .

To learn more about Drift's Revenue Acceleration Platform, visit www.drift.com .

About Drift

Drift is the Revenue Acceleration Platform that uses Conversational Marketing and Conversational Sales to help companies grow revenue and increase customer lifetime value faster. More than 50,000 businesses use Drift to align sales and marketing on a single platform to deliver a unified customer experience where people are free to have a conversation with a business at any time, on their terms.

