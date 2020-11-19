DRINKS Announces Expansion of 'The Wine Shop' on Instacart Ahead of the Holidays

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DRINKS, the leader in online wine, today announced the expansion of its collaboration with Instacart to offer curated wine packs to customers via The Wine Shop on the Instacart marketplace. With the expansion, The Wine Shop is now available to customers on the Instacart marketplace across 39 states and Washington D.C., giving them access to specially selected 3, 6, or 12 bottle wine packs shipped to their door via FedEx in 1-3 days.

In addition to the geographical expansion, The Wine Shop, powered by DRINKS, introduces a unique collection of wines from Martha Stewart Wine Co., curated by Stewart herself. Customers can now choose from red, white, sparkling and rosé selections from around the world, including the recently released Vol du Flamant rosé from Aude in the South of France, the premier wine from the Martha Stewart Vintner's Collection.

Since the wave of stay-at-home orders began in March of this year, revenue from online wine has spiked over 450% year-over-year, according to Nielsen. DRINKS' Wine as a Service (WaaS) platform is the first and only plug-and-play solution that enables seamless market entry, with the complexities of sourcing, compliance, logistics, and customer intelligence handled within the platform.

"This is a truly unique collaboration that delivers curated wine packs to doorsteps across America," said Zac Brandenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of DRINKS. "Customers on the Instacart marketplace from coast to coast now have access to a global collection of award-winning wines with just a few clicks. Together, we are enabling customers across the USA to browse and select from wine packs safely, conveniently, and affordably for delivery in a matter of days."

"Pouring the right wine for the right meal or moment is very important," said lifestyle and entertaining expert Martha Stewart. "I am thrilled to bring our carefully curated selection of Martha Stewart Wine Co. wines to The Wine Shop on the Instacart marketplace. My team and I have done all of the hard work for you by finding the best quality wines at an affordable price so that you can focus on the important things this holiday season - family, friends and delicious meals - without all the fuss of choosing the right wine."

To start browsing The Wine Shop on Instacart, visit www.instacart.com/the-wine-shop . You can also download the Instacart app on your mobile device. From there, enter your zip code, select The Wine Shop storefront, and begin adding wine to your cart for delivery via FedEx in 1-3 days.

About DRINKS

DRINKS (http://www.drinks.com) is the online leader in adult beverage, reinventing wine buying for the 21st century. Through its pioneering Wine as a Service (WaaS) platform and Direct to Consumer (DTC) properties, DRINKS brings thousands of award-winning wines safely and conveniently to millions of customers across the United States in 1-2 days. Named by Forbes as America's 18th best startup employer in 2020, DRINKS powers this unique ecosystem with its patented enterprise technology, including the ability to customize merchandising and deliver individual recommendations and messaging for each shopper.

