DRINKS Garners 107 Awards in 13th Annual Sommelier Challenge International Wine & Spirits Competition

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DRINKS, the leader in online wine, is pleased to announce that 61 of its world-class wine brands were recognized with an outstanding 107 medals in the 13th Annual Sommelier Challenge International Wine & Spirits Competition — including 6 platinum, 41 gold, and 60 silver medals. The judging panel, composed of certified professional sommeliers, recognized DRINKS for offering numerous wines of superior quality, complexity, and character.

"We are delighted to have such a great showing in this year's Sommelier Challenge," said Zac Brandenberg, Co-Founder & CEO of DRINKS. "At DRINKS, we pride ourselves on finding the best wines from around the world in order to delight every customer, no matter their experience level. Being recognized 107 times over is a major testament to the winemakers and our Wine Strategy team, and we are inspired to continue our pursuit of excellence in offering the best, most versatile wines to consumers across the country."

The company's award-winning brands are available to customers via a myriad of online channels. DRINKS owns and operates Direct to Consumer (DTC) properties Wine Insiders and Martha Stewart Wine Co. , as well as the nation's only Wine-as-a-Service platform designed to start, run and grow online wine programs for major brands and retailers, including Kroger, Thrive Market, and Boxed.

The following DRINKS labels were recognized during this year's competition:

Platinum

2019 Baccolo Bianco Appassimento Veneto IGT Italy

2019 Calandrelle Carignan Vieilles Vignes Pays d' Herault IGP France

2017 Finca del Marquesado Crianza Rioja DOCa Spain

2018 L'arca Salice Salentino Salice Salentino DOC Italy

2018 Tercius Tejo Red Tejo DOC Portugal

2018 Terre Blanche Grand Vin de Bordeaux Graves AOC France

Gold

2018 Abbazia Dolcetto d'Alba Dolcetto d'Alba DOC Italy

2018 Baccolo Rosso Appassimento Veneto IGT Italy

2019 Belfiore Sauvignon Blanc Tre Venezie IGT Italy

2019 Cala De ' Poeti Montepulciano d'Abruzzo DOC Italy

' Poeti Montepulciano d'Abruzzo DOC Italy 2018 Cala De ' Poeti Chianti DOCG Italy

' Poeti Chianti DOCG Italy 2019 Champbeaux Marselan Grand Réserve Pays d'Oc IGP France

2019 Cuvée Dissenay Pinot Noir Pays d'Oc IGP France

2019 Cuvée Joëlle White Blend Comté Tolosan IGP France

2019 De La Rougerie Malbec Comté Tolosan IGP France

2018 Due Mari Chianti DOCG Italy

2019 Due Mari Montepulciano d'Abruzzo DOC Italy

2019 Finca del Marquesado Tempranillo Rioja DOCa Spain

2017 Flor de Sara Crianza Rioja DOCa Spain

2018 Fog Harbor Red Blend California

2018 Fox and the Flock Red Wine California

2018 Free Flight Pinot Noir California

2018 George Phillips Cellars Zinfandel Reserve Selection No. 101 California

2019 George Phillips Cellars Chardonnay Reserve Selection No. 005 California

2019 George Vigouroux Hommage a Germain Vigouroux Merlot Pays d'Oc IGP France

2018 Honoré de Berticot Merlot Atlantique IGP France

2018 Ishara Red Blend California

2019 L'arca Orvieto Classico DOC Italy

2019 L'arca Nero d'Avola Sicilia DOC Italy

2019 La Fea Tinto Rojo Selección Especial Cariñena DO Spain

2019 La Petite Bilaude Cabernet Franc Pays d'Oc IGP France

2019 Les Chartrons Bordeaux Blanc AOC France

2019 Marqués de Aléra Tempranillo La Mancha DO Spain

2019 Marquis de Bacalon Bordeaux Bordeaux AOC France

2019 Merveille de Vignes Chardonnay Pays d'Oc IGP France

2019 Merveille de Vignes Grenache Pays d'Oc IGP France

2018 Monarch Glen Chardonnay California

2019 Muchas Manos Red Wine La Mancha DO Spain

2018 Pierofosco Chianti Governo All'Uso Toscano Chianti DOCG Italy

2019 Princesse Joyeuse Vin Blanc Comté Tolosan IGP France

2019 Rotondo Frappato Terre Siciliane IGT Italy

2018 Tripantu Carmenere Reserva Colchagua Valley Chile

2019 Tripantu Sauvignon Blanc Reserve Maule Valley Chile

2018 Vespertine Zinfandel California

2019 Villa Amoroso Chianti DOCG Italy

2019 Villa Amoroso Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC Italy

Villa Rosa NV Branco Portugal

Silver

2016 Arnozan Rouge Réserve Des Chartrons Bordeaux AOC France

2019 Belfiore Cabernet Sauvignon Trevenezie IGT Italy

2015 Brotello Chianti Riserva Chianti DOCG

2018 Burke Family Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve California

2019 Calandrelle Blanc Vin de France

2018 Calvari Chianti Chianti DOCG Italy

2019 Calvari Rosso Toscana IGT Italy

2019 Calvari Syrah Terre Siciliane IGT Italy

2019 Cantina Di Solopaca Aglianico Benevento IGP Italy

2019 Cantina Di Solopaca Falanghina Benevento IGP Italy

2016 Château Baron Bellevue Rouge Côtes de Bourg AOC France

2019 Cuvée Dissenay Chardonnay Pays d'Oc IGP France

2019 De La Rougerie Syrah Pays d'Oc IGP France

2018 Duck Point Syrah Hawkes Bay New Zealand

2020 Duck Point Pinot Gris East Coast New Zealand

2019 Due Mari Pinot Grigio Terre Siciliane IGT Italy

2019 Feudo Ducale Aglianico Benevento IGT Italy

2019 Finca del Marquesado Blanco Rioja DOC Spain

2019 Fleur De Roche Malbec France

2019 Fleur De Roche Sauvignon Blanc France

2018 Florbela Red Wine Dão DOC Portugal

2019 Florbela White Wine Dão DOC Portugal

2018 Fog Harbor Zinfandel California

2018 Free Flight Red Blend Wine California

2018 Free Flight Cabernet Sauvignon California

2017 Free Flight Merlot California

2018 Free Flight Zinfandel California

2017 Fuerza De La Tierra Tempranillo Crianza La Mancha DO Spain

2018 George Phillips Cellars Red Wine Blend Reserve Selection No. 007 California

2018 George Phillips Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve Selection No. 013 California

2019 George Vigouroux Hommage a Germain Vigouroux Carignan Pays d'Oc IGP France

2019 George Vigouroux Hommage a Germain Vigouroux Pinot Noir Pays d'Oc IGP France

2018 Goldridge Syrah Reserve Hawkes Bay New Zealand

2019 Haut Vignac Merlot Périgord IGP France

2018 Honoré de Berticot Cabernet Sauvignon Atlantique IGP France

2019 Honoré de Berticot Sauvignon Blanc Atlantique IGP France

2020 Killari Sauvignon Blanc Valle Central Chile

2019 L'arca Pinot Noir Terre Siciliane IGT Italy

2019 L'arca Trebbiano d'Abruzzo DOC Italy

2019 L'arca Grillo Sicilia DOC Italy

2018 La Gota Syrah Reserva Valle Del Loncomilla DO Chile

2019 La Petite Bilaude Merlot-Cabernet Sauvignon Pays d'Oc IGP France

2020 Laughing Bird Chardonnay South Eastern Australia

2019 Le Bosq Vin Rouge Vin de France

2019 Le Bosq Vin Blanc Vin de France

2019 Lone Vine Sauvignon Blanc Winemaker's Selection California

2019 Muchas Manos White Wine La Mancha DO Spain

2018 Myth Cabernet Sauvignon California

2018 Myth Zinfandel California

2019 Pájaro de Buen Agüero Tempranillo Old Vines Cariñena DOP Spain

2018 Sierra Trails Cabernet Sauvignon California

2018 Sierra Trails Merlot California

2019 Tercius Tejo White Tejo DOC Portugal

Terre Allegre NV Sangiovese Puglia IGT Italy

2019 Tripantu Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve Maule Valley Chile

Villa Rosa NV Tinto Portugal

Villa Rosa NV Rosé Portugal

2019 Vinum Africa Chenin Blanc WO Stellenbosch South Africa

2020 Vinum Africa Sauvignon Blanc WO Western Cape South Africa

2019 Vol du Flamant Grenache Rosé Aude IGP France

The Sommelier Challenge is hosted by Robert Whitley's Wine Cellar Productions and sponsored by WineReviewOnline.com. Wines were ranked on a scale through 100 points. Silver honors were granted to exceptional wines, gold honorees ranged between 90 and 93 points, and platinum was awarded to wines that scored between 94 and 100 points.

To purchase the wines highlighted in this year's Sommelier Challenge, visit DRINKS' DTC sites: wineinsiders.com and marthastewartwine.com . Additionally, Sommelier Platinum wines will be reviewed and rated at WineReviewOnline.com .

About DRINKS

DRINKS is the online leader in adult beverage, reinventing wine buying for the 21st century. Through its pioneering Wine as a Service (WaaS) platform and Direct to Consumer (DTC) properties, DRINKS brings thousands of award-winning wines safely and conveniently to millions of customers across the United States in 1-2 days. Named by Forbes as America's 18th best startup employer in 2020, DRINKS powers this unique ecosystem with its patented enterprise technology, including the ability to customize merchandising and deliver unique recommendations and messaging for each shopper.

