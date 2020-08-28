DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The "Drip Irrigation Market by Component, Emitter/Dripper Type, Application, Crop Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The drip irrigation market is estimated at USD 5.5 billion in 2020 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8%, to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2025.

The growth of the drip irrigation market is driven factors such as government initiatives, water conservation activities, enhancement of production, and decrease in production cost. This market is also driven by factors such as population growth, increasing withdrawal of water for agriculture, limited land resources, unpredictable rainfall patterns, and demand for biofuel in developing countries.

The drip tube/drip line component led the market with the largest share in 2020.

Based on component, the drip irrigation market is classified into emitters/drippers, pressure pumps, drip tubes/drip lines, valves, filters, fittings & accessories. The drip tube is a crucial part of the drip irrigation process. Often manufactured out of polyethylene, the tubing is responsible for transporting water from the source to the plants where the water is released by emitters and drip lines. Large scale drip tubes employ main lines that lead to several control valves located at different areas of a farm. Drip lines are drip tubes with pre-installed emitters that direct the flow of water to plants without the need for additional emitters. The emitters are molded into the tubing wall at regular intervals, and all that is visible on the outside is a hole for the water to flow out.

Surface drip irrigation holds the dominant market share in the application segment in the drip irrigation market.

Based on the application, the surface segment is expected to hold the largest market share between 2020 and 2025. Surface equipment is often made of polyethylene and is perceived as a temporary solution as the dripline is retrieved and recycled yearly. The submains can be permanent or temporary. These systems are used typically on high-value crops due to the yearly expense on new dripline and the labor for installation. Surface drip systems are adopted either as a full scale mainline or drip tape, which is folded for reuse. The installation costs for surface systems are lesser than that of subsurface systems. Surface drip irrigation equipment is widely used to irrigate perennial crops (trees and vines) and annual row crops. However, the design and management of irrigation equipment for these types of crops are different as compared to other row crops.

High growth is projected in the Asia Pacific drip irrigation market.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study due to the strong potential for precision irrigation systems through the technological upgrade of current systems and components. The focus of agriculture has shifted from traditional crops to more commercial crops. Due to these changes, irrigation facilities are expected to modernize their irrigation management and preferably their infrastructure. Drip irrigation has become an essential aspect as commercial crops are sensitive to the amount of water required and the time taken for its delivery.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Market, by Crop Type and Region

4.3 Asia Pacific: Drip Irrigation Market, by Application & Country

4.4 Drip Irrigation Market, by Crop Type

4.5 Drip Irrigation Market Share, by Key Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Increasing Population Density

5.2.2 Distribution and Availability of Water for Irrigation

5.2.2.1 Rates of Water Withdrawal

5.2.2.2 Area Under Irrigation

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Government Programs and Subsidies Driving Acceptance of Drip Irrigation Systems

5.3.1.2 Efficiency in the Use of Water in Drought-Prone Areas

5.3.1.3 Cost Efficiency in Agricultural Production

5.3.1.4 Enhanced Crop Yields

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Initial Cost of Large-Scale Drip Irrigation Systems

5.3.2.2 High Cost of System Maintenance

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Precision Agriculture and Sustainable Practices

5.3.3.2 Advancements in Technological Capabilities of Drip Irrigation Systems

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Environmental Degradation of Equipment, Resulting in Additional Costs for Clean-Up and Disposal

5.3.4.2 Soil Salinity Hazards and Bio Clogging in Drip Irrigation Systems

5.3.5 COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Drip Irrigation Industry

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Market Ecosystem

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.7 Regulatory Framework

5.7.1 US

5.7.2 India

5.7.2.1 Quality Specifications for Laterals



6 Drip Irrigation Market, by Crop Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Field Crops

6.2.1 Increasing Concerns Over Water Scarcity Problems for Field Crops Fuel the Demand for Drip Irrigation Systems Among Farmers

6.3 Fruits & Nuts

6.3.1 High Profit Margins and Increasing Export Demand for Fruits & Nuts Increased Adoption of Drip Irrigation

6.4 Vegetable Crops

6.4.1 Improved Yields and High Rates of Agricultural Efficiency Drive the Demand for Drip Irrigation of Vegetable Crops

6.5 Other Crops

6.6 COVID-19 Impact on Crop Types



7 Drip Irrigation Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Emitters/Drippers

7.2.1 Government Subsidies and Demand for Low-Cost Emitters Drive Demand in Asia Pacific

7.3 Pressure Pumps

7.3.1 Large Farm Sizes and Increasing Adoption of Pressure Compensated Systems Supplement the Segment Growth in North America 94

7.4 Drip Tubes/Drip Lines

7.4.1 Innovative Sustainable Materials and Easy Installation Aid the Growth of Drip Tubes/Drip Lines in Asia Pacific

7.5 Valves

7.5.1 Increasing Sales Volume of Drip Kits Among Small Farmers in Asia Pacific Support the Growth of Valve Components 96

7.6 Filters

7.6.1 Filter Solutions are Sought to Overcome Poor Water Quality and the Increasing Risks of Clogging in Subsurface Systems

7.7 Fittings & Accessories

7.7.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Higher Irrigation System Control Bolster Demand in Asia Pacific



8 Drip Irrigation Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Surface Application

8.2.1 Low Costs of Installation and Maintenance Leads to an Increasing Demand for Surface Drip Irrigation Systems

8.3 Subsurface Application

8.3.1 Advancements in Fertigation and Inline Emitter Technologies to Drive the Growth of the Subsurface Segment



9 Drip Irrigation Market, by Emitter/Dripper Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Inline Emitters

9.2.1 Improved Efficiency and Fertigation Compatibility Drive Demand for Inline Emitters

9.3 Online Emitters

9.3.1 Online Emitters Witness High Adoption Rates Among Small Farmers Seeking Cost-Effective Irrigation Solutions



10 Drip Irrigation Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Tier I & II Companies

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.4 Business Strategy Excellence

11.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Tier IIi Companies

11.5.1 Progressive Companies

11.5.2 Starting Blocks

11.5.3 Responsive Companies

11.5.4 Dynamic Companies

11.6 Competitive Benchmarking

11.6.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.6.2 Business Strategy Excellence

11.7 Market Share of Key Players, 2019

11.8 Competitive Scenario

11.8.1 New Product Launches

11.8.2 Expansions

11.8.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.8.4 Agreements, Collaborations, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

12.2 Lindsay Corporation

12.3 The Toro Company

12.4 Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.

12.5 Hunter Industries Inc.

12.6 Netafim Ltd.

12.7 Rain Bird Corporation

12.8 Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd.

12.9 Elgo Irrigation Ltd.

12.10 Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp. Ltd.

12.11 Antelco Pty Ltd.

12.12 Mahindra Epc Ltd.

12.13 Microjet Irrigation Systems

12.14 Alkhorayef Group

12.15 Metzer Group

12.16 Grupo Chamartin S.A.

12.17 Sistema Azud S.A.

12.18 Dripworks Inc.

12.19 Irritec S.P.A

12.20 Golden Key Middle East

12.21 KSNM Drip

12.22 Metro Irrigation

12.23 Raindrip, Inc

12.24 Agrodrip S.A.

12.25 Irrigation Direct Canada



13 Adjacent & Related Markets



14 Appendix

