Drip Shop Live Reveals Longest Live Stream Holiday Promo

Offering more than $100,000 in prizes and experiences, Drip launches one of the largest and longest livestream promotions - featuring 22 streamers and a partnership with top collectible grader, Beckett

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drip Shop Live, one of the fastest growing platforms for shoppable live streams, has launched their second-annual Dripcember event , promising more than $100,000 in prizes and experiences across a sixteen (16) day extravaganza.

Dripcember promo image

Through December 16-31, Drip Shop Live will be hosting daily live streams at 6pm PST/9pm EST featuring an array of special events and experiences. Excited to bring the joy and spontaneity of the holiday season directly to shoppers' screens, details of that day's event will only be revealed at 12 pm PST/3 pm EST each day via fun, easter-egg filled videos posted on social media. "Drip Shop Live is fostering a dedicated appointment viewing mentality where audiences won't want to miss out on exciting deals and experiences, and is bringing the appointment viewing experience seen in popular television shows like Loki or White Lotus to the live streaming space," said Dria Waldroup, Head of Community and Content. To receive daily Dripcember updates, follow Drip Shop Live on Instagram and Twitter at @dripshop.live or @sportsondrip .

This event will kick off Drip Shop Live's official partnership with Beckett , the leading sports card grading company in the authentication industry. During Dripcember, livestream shoppers of valuable high-end collectible cards can take advantage of free grading services. Additional card grading services are being offered at a discounted rate, with standard grading starting at just $30 per card and holiday rush service available at $50 per card. Altogether, the partnership between Beckett and Drip Shop Live brings card grading directly to the live streams of the collecting community by offering a streamlined service for shoppers.

By hosting more than $100,000 in giveaways, events, and experiences, Drip Shop Live looks forward to bringing the holiday spirit to the collectible community. As an additional surprise reward for users, Drip will award $500 credit to ten (10) users who maintain a shopping streak by spending $50 or more a day through the event.

"To have a 16-day event with a unique surprise video dropping each day should be really fun for the collectible community, along with the sellers and prizes we've selected," said Brandon Sugarman, Head of Sports. "No one has really done this before in the live streaming space and we're excited to raise the bar for this category."

Items included in Dripcember events are, but are not limited to:

Pokémon PSA 2 Charizard 1st Edition Shadowless Base Set (est. value of $2,700+)

NBA, NFL and MLB Hobby Box Prize Wheels (est. value $500 - $2,000 )

- ) 2021 National Treasures NFL Hobby Box (est. value of $4,000+)

Chasing Son of Goku from Tournament of Power (est. value of $3,100 )

) BOGO Team Breaks and BOGO Power Hours (values ranging from $50 - $500 )

- ) High end Magic The Gathering Booster Boxes (est value of $5,000 )

Users can tune in to Dripcember every day from December 16 - 31 to win amazing prizes and take advantage of exclusive offers. It's the perfect way to celebrate the season and build your collection among a passionate community.

About Dripshop.live

Dripshop.live is a live streaming marketplace for physical and digital collectibles. As a mission driven organization, Drip empowers people to earn a living from selling the products that they are passionate about and focuses on creating economic opportunities by acting as an "on-ramp to the American dream." Drip's differentiating features are their 6% seller fees, OBS support, and simulcasting opportunities.

