Drishti Named A 2018 "Hot Vendor" in Digital Business Platforms by Aragon Research

The reason for this limited impact is that machines are responsible for only a sliver of the value created in a factory. As much as 90 percent of manufacturing tasks are still performed by humans. Thus, machine-centric solutions are severely constrained in their ability to drive non-linear change.

Drishti is focused on driving sweeping transformation that originates with the human workforce. It uses what may be the world's first commercial application of computer vision-based action recognition to turn human-driven actions into data—continuously, non-intrusively and at scale. Drishti creates a massive new dataset that enables true digital transformation for manufacturers while simultaneously making line workers more competitive against automation.

"Humans will remain the primary driver of both value and variability on the factory floor for decades to come. True digital transformation requires manufacturers to look beyond machines to enhance and support the most central element of their operations: their human workforce," said Dr. Prasad Akella, CEO of Drishti. "We believe that this recognition from Aragon Research reflects the fact that Drishti's focus on extending human capability has the potential to drive sweeping improvements in productivity, quality and traceability for manufacturers."

On its website, Aragon Research defines a Digital Business Platform as a "cornerstone technology base that supports the changing nature of business, including new digital implementations" and suggests that one consider a DBP as a "digital transformation accelerator".

Drishti's mission is to extend human capabilities in an increasingly automated world. Its action recognition and AI innovations automatically digitize human actions inside the factory to create a massive new dataset. Manufacturers use Drishti to anchor true digital transformation, driving sweeping improvements in productivity, quality and traceability. And operators rely on Drishti to be more consistent and efficient, becoming even more valuable on the factory floor. For more information, visit www.Drishti.com.

