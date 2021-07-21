Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Chooses Asperii to Deploy a Tailored Salesforce Solution to Boost Operational Efficiencies

LONDON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asperii, a leading Salesforce Consulting partner focused in field service management, announced it will lead the optimisation and management of Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare's field service operations, in order to streamline its customer service engagement and consolidate its IT platforms to radically reduce costs and boost operational efficiencies.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare is a leading manufacturer and distributor of durable medical products to all sectors of the healthcare market across the UK. As a key supplier, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare supports both aftersales and standalone service support agreements to manage equipment requirements for rental, maintenance and decontamination for both their own products and 3rd party products.

"We are excited by the opportunity to help Drive DeVilbiss take the management of its field operation to the next level," said Saar Bargay, Asperii's founder and co-CEO. "The scope of this project will allow Asperii to continue building its authority as a global leader in field service solutions. We thank Drive DeVilbiss for choosing Asperii and look forward to leading Drive DeVilbiss on this journey to provide a streamlined service for its customers."

To transform its field operations, customer service efficiency and overall customer experience, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare realised it needed to consolidate its mix of disparate IT systems, developed due to years of organic growth and acquisitions.

With a focus on strategic business expansion and enhancing its competitive advantage, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare identified it needed a scalable solution to help it grow its business, cut costs and enhance the customer experience, ensuring they remain at the centre of its operations.

After undertaking a deep-dive discovery and working closely with management to understand the nuances and complexities involved in Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare's business and IT infrastructure, Asperii produced an in-depth solution description and implementation strategy.

Core to this will be the consolidation of all the various IT platforms within Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare to offer a 360-degree and holistic view of the customer and internal stakeholders.

Asperii will deploy a tailored version of the Salesforce Field Service Application to improve the productivity of the field service team by automating and optimising administrative tasks. The automated scheduling and routing of activities for the team of approximately 90 field personnel will result in schedule details being automatically sent directly to field personnel's mobile devices.

The new solution will also enable customers to communicate with Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare instantly via a cloud portal. Here they will be able to book new equipment, raise activities on existing equipment, check the status of existing requests and obtain real-time management information reporting on their usage, providing full visibility of products and activities.

"We knew we needed to automate many of the manual processes currently impacting on our efficiency and to improve the customer experience by implementing a solution that would consolidate our disparate systems," says Stuart Fynes, CIO International, Drive DeVilbiss. "We were impressed with Asperii's approach and knew they were the right partner to help Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare improve its operational performance and continue to put the customer, and the patients we serve, at the heart of our business."

Asperii will complete the deployment of the Salesforce solution by the end of December 2021.

"As we develop and build out the solution, we will use the agile methodology, so we are constantly reviewing progress with the customer to ensure a perfect match for their unique needs," says Gerry O'Neill, Country Sales Lead for the UK and Ireland. "Upon completion, we will then work with Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare on optimisation to ensure a successful roll out."

