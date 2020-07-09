Drive-In Theater Concert Tour Gives Back to The Salvation Army

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the coronavirus pandemic's increasing negative impacts on our country's most vulnerable populations, Awakening Events has teamed up with The Salvation Army to support Americans in need. Contemporary Christian bands and artists TobyMac, Casting Crowns, Michael W. Smith, Mac Powell and Steven Curtis Chapman will present checks to The Salvation Army onstage at 50 drive-in concert locations across the country. Brought in part by Altrua HealthShare, Awakening Events' combined $44,000 donation will support The Salvation Army's basic human needs programs to aid individuals and families facing long-term impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Salvation Army has evolved its programs to serve vulnerable Americans and those affected by COVID-19 through shelter, drive-through grocery services, financial assistance and emotional and spiritual care. With rises in both unemployment rates and those needing services, The Salvation Army anticipates that a new generation of need will result from the long-term impacts of the pandemic.

"The Salvation Army is so grateful for the generosity of Awakening Events, which will help us continue serving vulnerable Americans in need," said Dale Bannon, national community relations and development secretary of The Salvation Army. "The gift from Awakening Events will allow our local communities to provide hope to individuals and families, and we pray that their generosity inspires others to also give."

The drive-in theater tour is designed to allow families and friends to safely enjoy live music again. Whether they're in the back of a pickup or on a blanket on the ground, this unique night will offer fans a chance to have a great time while observing social distancing guidelines. The Casting Crowns concerts will feature Salvation Army canteens to host local food drives. Canned food and other nonperishable items donated by attendees will directly support the growing need for food among individuals and families right in the same community.

"The Salvation Army is deeply committed to meeting human need by providing hope to millions of Americans each year," said Dan Fife, president and founder of Awakening Events. "We're honored to support their efforts to provide food, shelter, counseling, financial assistance and spiritual support to individuals and families in need during these difficult times."

With a presence in nearly every ZIP code in the United Sates, The Salvation Army is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of local communities during the pandemic. Thanks to supporters like Awakening Events, since the start of the pandemic, The Salvation Army has provided:

7.7 million meals

2.2 million food boxes

686,000 emotional and spiritual care sessions

1.1 million nights of shelter

A full list of cities and dates appears at AwakeningEvents.com. To learn more about The Salvation Army's COVID-19 response efforts, or to give help to those needing a hand up in your community, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org/COVID19.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country's largest privately funded direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

About Awakening Events

Awakening Events, a leader in the faith-based concert touring space, produces on average over 300 concerts and events annually. Consistently ranked in Pollstar's "Top 50 Promoters" list, reaching as high as ninth in North America and top 15 in the world, Awakening Events was founded in Greenbrier, Arkansas, by Dan Fife, and has recently expanded its footprint to Franklin, Tennessee. Awakening Events is the exclusive producer of the TobyMac Hits Deep Tour, The K-LOVE Christmas Tour, Good Friday Nashville with Chris Tomlin, and the Drive-In Theater Tour Series, along with many others. For more information, please visit https://www.awakeningevents.com.

