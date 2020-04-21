Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing Finder - CoronaTestCenters.info - Launched

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoronaTestCenters.info, a comprehensive website helping Americans quickly find the ideal drive-through COVID-19 testing center, has just launched. This website by Body1 matches people who need coronavirus testing with the hundreds of drive-through test centers across the country. Also included are pre-screening tools from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Apple, and others, as well as detailed information and the criteria for each testing location. Those who need to be screened safely and rapidly for the COVID-19 coronavirus now have an important tool to help make that happen.

This a pro bono effort by digital platforms provider Body1, Inc. and volunteers from the medical industry as their contribution to help fight this pandemic. It had its genesis three weeks ago when the White House Coronavirus Taskforce announced the roll-out of drive-through testing. The team at Body1 and their pharma executive partners realized that people's need to locate the right testing center was similar to the use case underlying the technology which Body1 had previously built. (That intelligent finder system matched appropriate patients to physician specialists for the medical technology industry.) In the ensuing three weeks, the Body1/pharma team sprinted together to architect, design, code, test & populate CoronaTestCenters.info.

CoronaTestCenters.info allows users to easily search for a testing location by state, by zip code or even by just clicking on a map. Detailed test center locations are then provided, including location details including phone, distance, directions, hours of operation and testing criteria in a simple and clear interface. The site is also updated daily. Body1 and its volunteer partners are committed to improvements as long as the COVID-19 pandemic lasts.

As CoronaTestCenters.info yields useful, de-identified statistical insights, they'll be shared publicly. Body1 CEO Chris Messina stated, "Information is critical to reducing uncertainty. Our team is happy that our information technology expertise and deep experience in tools to match clinicians with patients is useful, and we're committed to help bring this pandemic to a close." This cloud-based system is also being offered free of charge to other organizations that would like to embed its functionality into their solutions with just a snippet of code.

Body1 is a Cambridge, MA-based leader in fully integrated digital development, hosting and web security for the Life Science industry. Its mission is to "Free Great Companies to Focus on What They Do Best – Fight Disease & Save Lives". Body1 achieves this by being the digital partner of choice for medtech, biopharma and instrumentation firms.

