Drive-Thru COVID-19 Tests Available at Roosevelt Field

WILLISTON PARK, N.Y., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Shore Medical Labs (NSML) announced the operation of a drive-thru COVID-19 testing program at Roosevelt Field in Garden City, New York to support efforts to increase access to testing and help slow the spread of the virus. No appointment is required but encouraged. There is no cost to individuals to receive a test1. All testing will be available on a first-come, first-served basis2.

"Our goal is to make COVID-19 testing in the community easier to access and more convenient," said Ahsan Sheikh, Marketing Director of NSML. "We recognize the critical role testing plays in helping to manage the spread of the virus and are incredibly proud of how our team has responded to this need while continuing to take care of our clients and patients. The drive-thru COVID-19 testing program will increase testing capacity and timely results in a safe environment to assist in combating the pandemic," he added.

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be located in the Roosevelt Field's North Parking Lot off of Old Country Road and open every day from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm 3. All individuals are encouraged to register in advance online at https://www.nsml.net. A parent or legal guardian must accompany and complete the registration for all minor patients.

The testing offered by NSML is a real time PCR test which is designed to detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19)4. Specimens will be taken by a nasal swab and sent to NSML's laboratory for testing and results will be communicated to individuals within normally 24-48 hours. NSML also offers antibody blood testing. The antibody blood tests detect the presence of antibodies to the virus and can help identify individuals who have been exposed to the virus.

About North Shore Medical Labs

NSML is a full-service clinical, anatomical and forensic reference laboratory, dedicated to serving the dynamic needs of health care providers through our client-focused commitment and service-orientation. NSML is licensed by the New York State Department of Health and accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP).

Media Contact: [email protected]. 516-455-0622

1COVID-19 tests are no cost to patients with insurance or through a program for the uninsured funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

2Subject to availability of NSML staff and testing supplies or weather conditions

3Subject to availability of NSML staff and testing supplies or weather conditions

4This test has not been Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared or approved and has been authorized by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). The test is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of SARS CoV-2 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. section 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

