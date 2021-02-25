Driven by High Demand from the Agrochemical Industry, the Global Phosphorus Trichloride Market to Register Growth over the Forecast Period: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phosphorus trichloride refers to a slight yellowish fuming liquid. Making of phosphorus oxychloride is one of the predominant uses of phosphorus trichloride. This chemical is an important component in the making of phosphate ester insecticides. This chemical also finds utilization in the synthesis of various other significant chemical compounds, such as phosphorous penta chloride, phosphoryl chloride, thiophosphoryl chloride, and phosphonic acids. These chemical compounds are utilized in the production of herbicides, insecticides, plasticizers, oil additives, and flame retardants. Such extensive use of the chemical is expected to support development of the global phosphorus trichloride market over the forecast timeline, from 2019 to 2027.

Pungent in odor, Phosphorus trichloride is similar to that of hydrochloric acid. Driven by urbanization and growing population, agricultural industry is likely to observe immense growth in the near future. Growth in the agricultural sector is expected to generate demand for phosphorus trichloride. This chemical finds extensive use as a fertilizer in the agricultural sector. High demand from the agricultural industry is likely to open up plethora of opportunities for the global phosphorus trichloride market in the near future.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Phosphorus Trichloride Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

Based on the growing awareness about this chemical and high demand from several end use sectors, the global phosphorus trichloride market is anticipated to clock a growth rate of ~4.95% CAGR over the forecast tenure, from 2019 to 2027.

Key Findings of Phosphorus Trichloride Market Study

High Demand of this Chemical for Use in Pesticides to Spell Growth for the Market

The growth of the global phosphorus trichloride market is likely to be influenced by high demand of this chemical from various end use industries. Phosphorus trichloride is widely utilized in the form of pesticide intermediate. This compound is widely utilized in the making of organophosphorus pesticides, such as glyphosate. Pesticides like glyphosate are an active component of many fungicides, insecticides, and herbicides.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Tremendous rise in the population has generated very high demand for food, through the availability of arable land is limited. This calls for increased efficiency in farming methods so as to cater to the rising demand from the ever-growing population. In addition, governments of different countries are coming up with subsidies to diminish the cost burden of pesticides on the cultivators. Such initiatives are estimated to motivate the farmers to use more pesticides. Rising demand for pesticides is likely to foster development of the global phosphorus trichloride market over the analysis timeline, from 2019 to 2027

Rise in the Price of Phosphorus is Expected to Impede Growth of the Market

Usually, the power needed for the extraction and smelting of phosphate rock and for the manufacturing of phosphorus-derived fertilizers comes from fossil fuels. This results in pollution, depletion in the supplies of fossil fuels, and additional greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). As both phosphorus and fossil fuels are weakening and non-renewable resources, it is anticipated that the cost of production and the extracted phosphorus will rise over the next few years. The spike in the price of phosphorus is therefore foreseen to hinder the growth of the global phosphorus trichloride market significantly in the immediate future.

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/3906

Phosphorus Trichloride Market: Key Driving Factors

In the processing of chemicals, such as triphenylphosphine and phosphites, phosphorus trichloride is often utilized as an intermediate. In the forecast timeframe, growth in the global chemical industry is expected to boost demand for phosphorus trichloride as an intermediate element.

There has been a rise in the demand for this chemical for utilization in the production of pesticides and herbicides in the agrochemical industry. This factor is primarily driving the growth of the global phosphorus trichloride market.

Purchase Premium Research Report on Phosphorus Trichloride Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Phosphorus Trichloride Market: Key Market Participants

With many large-scale and medium-scale producers functioning in the market, the global phosphorus trichloride market is considered to be fragmented in nature. Key players operating in the global market are AkzoNobel N.V., Solvay SA, Mosaic Company, The Syngenta Group, and Monsanto Company.

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,

Non Halogenated Flame Retardants for Polymers - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/non-halogenated-flame-retardants.html

Flame Retardant Masterbatches Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/flame-retardant-masterbatches-market.html

Explore More Upcoming Reports: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/phosphorus-trichloride-market.htm

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE Transparency Market Research