Driven by Multiple Losses, Psychotherapist Pens Moving Memoir

ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Sherry Cormier's new book "Sweet Sorrow: Finding Enduring Wholeness after Loss and Grief" is a moving narrative of her life over the last decade living through multiple losses and impacted by her wisdom and expertise as a psychotherapist. Part of what makes "Sweet Sorrow" such a singular read is that while so many personal memoirs of loss are written in the immediate aftermath, Cormier waited to write "Sweet Sorrow" after a decade of living with loss and counseling other loss survivors, too. The book describes her extraordinary view of the ways in which grief and bereavement change over time and how these changes impact the ability to incorporate grief and loss into a new identity and version of self.

Author Cormier New Title Mixes Memoir With Self-Help

Full of inspirational quotes and messages, "Sweet Sorrow" also features some thought-provoking contemplative questions, making it an ideal selection for book clubs.

Sherry Cormier, Ph.D., a licensed psychologist and certified bereavement trauma specialist, has written "Sweet Sorrow" to provide comfort and hope to the most distressed of grievers.

Part memoir and part guidebook, "Sweet Sorrow" also draws on the author's expertise in working with bereavement and provides specific recommendations and guidance for helping ourselves and others heal from grief and loss. The book features some unique sections such as metaphysical connections with our deceased loved ones, tips on responding effectively to grief survivors, surprising lessons and discoveries learned from loss and finding ways to thrive after loss through an evidence-based process known as post-traumatic growth, or PTG.

Cormier says she wrote "Sweet Sorrow" for everyone since no one leaves this lifetime without encountering loss. While loss itself is a universal experience, how we cope with it is what really defines us Cormier concludes. Loss can make us feel like victims, full of helplessness and despair, or survivors, leading to hopefulness and empowerment.

Published by Rowman/Littlefield in September 2018, "Sweet Sorrow" can be purchased online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble and at better bookstores everywhere.

