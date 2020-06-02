Driven Completes Launch of Brand Budee, the Company's Brand to Consumer Program

The Company's online retail divisions, Ganjarunner and Budee , provide California cannabis consumers with access to hundreds of licensed products through their online ecommerce platform. This platform and network has now been extended to brand partners so they can sell their products directly to their consumers without the need to redirect them to another site. The solution enables consumers to see the inventory available near them by clicking on the Brand Budee Widget that floats on a brand's webpage with the call to action to "order online".

Some of the most reputable brands in Cannabis have signed up and deployed the technology in conjunction with participating on the retail menus. Some of the brands include:

"Our brand partners are looking for new ways to expand their business and attract new consumers," said Christian Schenk, CEO Driven Deliveries Inc. "The Brand Budee Program and technology has enabled brands to do something very unique, provide statewide on-demand access to its customers without having to pass them to a competitive store dedicated site."

"The launch of this partnership with Driven has us very excited about the future sales of Orchid Essentials throughout California. We have been working with Driven and its subsidiaries for over a year, and now we are taking the relationship to the next level," said Corey Mangold, CEO & Founder of Orchid Ventures. "The magnitude of Driven's distribution will be a great value add and allow easier access to our products, including three new lines of products that will be launching this summer."

"We could not be more excited to be using the Brand Budee brand widget on our website. Our customers find it to be extremely convenient to use. We would recommend this feature to any brand," said Cynthia Salarizadeh, Founder & President of House of Saka.

"This is a game-changer," says Yummi Karma CEO Krystal Kitahara. "It allows streamlined access to people who many not otherwise be able to get safe, legal cannabis products like ours. It is a symbol of what we strive for in our industry – building partnerships and a community who are all in this together."

"We anticipate having more than 50 brands on-boarded by the end of the summer," said Schenk. "The opportunity to partner with our vendors is exciting and will bring continued growth for both parties as we continue to separate ourselves from traditional retailers and delivery companies."

Driven attributes part of its recent growth to the Brand Budee program, which has accounted for more than 1,000 new customer signups and generated significant revenue for both Driven and the brand partners since release.

About Driven:

Driven Deliveries, Inc., is the first publicly traded cannabis delivery service operating within the United States. Founded by experienced technology and cannabis executives, the company provides e-commerce solutions, online sales, and on-demand cannabis delivery, in select cities where allowed by law. Driven offers legal cannabis consumers the ability to purchase and receive their marijuana in a fast and convenient manner. By 2020, legitimate cannabis revenue in the U.S. market is projected to hit $23 billion. By leveraging consumer trends, and offering a proprietary, turnkey delivery system to its customers, management believes it is uniquely positioned to best serve the needs of the emerging cannabis industry and capture notable market share within the sector. For more information, please visit www.DRVD.com and review Driven's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

