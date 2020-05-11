Driven Deliveries to Report Full Year 2019 Financial Results on May 14, 2020

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Deliveries Inc. (the "Company" or "Driven") (OTCQB: DRVD), California's fastest growing online cannabis retailer and direct-to-consumer logistics company, will report its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2019 on Thursday, May 14, 2020 after U.S. markets close.

The following morning, on Friday, May 15, 2020, management will issue the FY 2019 earnings press release and host a conference call and audio webcast to review the Company's operational and financial results.

Event: Driven Deliveries 2019 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Friday, May 15, 2020 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: +1-877-407-0784 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-689-8560 (International), Conference ID: 13703700 Webcast: https://www.drvd.com/invest

The conference call will also be available via audio webcast and for replay, which can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Driven's website, https://www.drvd.com/invest.

About Driven:

Driven Deliveries, Inc., is the first publicly traded cannabis delivery service operating within the United States. Founded by experienced technology and cannabis executives, the company provides e-commerce solutions, online sales, and on-demand cannabis delivery, in select cities where allowed by law. Driven offers legal cannabis consumers the ability to purchase and receive their marijuana in a fast and convenient manner. By 2020, legitimate cannabis revenue in the U.S. market is projected to hit $23 billion. By leveraging consumer trends, and offering a proprietary, turnkey delivery system to its customers, management believes it is uniquely positioned to best serve the needs of the emerging cannabis industry and capture notable market share within the sector. For more information, please visit www.DRVD.com and review Driven's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto or Elizabeth Barker

+1 212-896-1254 or +1 212-896-1203

[email protected]

SOURCE Driven Deliveries, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.drvd.com

