Driven Deliveries to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 24th

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Deliveries, Inc. (the "Company" or Driven) (OTCQB: DRVD), one of California's fastest-growing online cannabis retailer and direct-to-consumer delivery company, announced today that Chairman and CEO Christian Schenk will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 24th.

DATE: Wednesday, June 24th

TIME: 1:30 – 2:00 PM ET

LINK: https://www.tinyurl.com/062420KCSAVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Driven Deliveries announced an e-commerce partnership with Stem Holdings, its first dispensary collaboration to launch in California as part of the Company's multi-state growth strategy.

with Stem Holdings, its first dispensary collaboration to launch in as part of the Company's multi-state growth strategy. Driven completed the launch of its brand to consumer online platform , Brand Budee. The Company integrated 12 premium cannabis brands onto the program.

, Brand Budee. The Company integrated 12 premium cannabis brands onto the program. Driven Deliveries signed an agreement in principle to acquire Cannabis Lifestyle Brand, Mozen

About Driven

Driven Deliveries, Inc., is the first publicly traded cannabis delivery service operating within the United States. Founded by experienced technology and cannabis executives, the company provides e-commerce solutions, online sales, and on-demand cannabis delivery, in select cities where allowed by law. Driven offers legal cannabis consumers the ability to purchase and receive their marijuana in a fast and convenient manner. By 2020, legitimate cannabis revenue in the U.S. market is projected to hit $23 billion. By leveraging consumer trends, and offering a proprietary, turnkey delivery system to its customers, management believes it is uniquely positioned to best serve the needs of the emerging cannabis industry and capture notable market share within the sector. For more information, please visitwww.DRVD.com and review Driven's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com