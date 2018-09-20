Driven to Serve: Hankook Tire Gauge Index Reveals What Drives Americans to Help Others

The Gauge also found that 93 percent of people will drive up to 50 miles to volunteer their time. More than one-in-four Americans (28 percent) are willing to spend that volunteer time behind the wheel, driving others to the places where they need to be.

Thirty-six percent of people will get involved with a charity they have a personal connection to, and the Gauge revealed that most Americans (73 percent) have a relative who is serving or has served in the military. Overall, 13 percent of Americans support veteran causes.

Hankook is also committed to helping the veteran community through mobility and is in its fourth year of partnership with DAV (Disabled American Veterans). To further honor and give back to America's veterans, Hankook launched the 2018 Hankook Heroes recognition program which encourages everyone to share their stories about why veterans are heroes to them. Through Nov. 12, all submissions at www.hankookheroes.com will be entered for a chance to receive a set of Hankook tires, and a second set of Hankook tires will be donated to a local DAV chapter member who is instrumental in helping support his/her local veteran community.

"It's encouraging to know that Americans are driven to serve so many deserving causes. At Hankook, veterans are core to the workforce at our Tennessee Plant, and as part of that, we are focused on ensuring that those who served our country receive not only the honor, but also the benefits and services they deserve," said Jay Kim, Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Hankook Tire America Corp. "As we continue to work alongside DAV, we've seen the impact of those services firsthand, and look forward to strengthening our support for the veteran cause."

Part of Hankook's partnership with DAV is to educate Americans on the benefits and services available to the men and women who have served. The Gauge found that of the free services available to veterans, most people (66 percent) know of military discounts. Over half (58 percent) are aware of the GI Bill, which helps veterans receive a university education, and 42 percent are aware of services like DAV's Mobile Service Office program, which offer assistance with filing for Veteran Affairs benefits.

The Hankook Tire Gauge Index is a quarterly survey of Americans' attitudes and opinions about all things related to driving. The latest installment of the survey, conducted Aug. 3-5, 2018, polled 1,514 randomly selected Americans.

