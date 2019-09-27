DriveNets Network Cloud Software Is First to Support the Distributed Disaggregated Routing Model Presented at the OCP Regional Summit in Amsterdam

RA'ANANA, Israel, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveNets today announced that its Network Cloud is the first solution on the market that supports the distributed disaggregated chassis model for building a scale-out forwarding system, presented this morning at the OCP regional summit in Amsterdam. Enabling the largest cloud-native disaggregated core and edge router on the market, DriveNets Network Cloud uniquely scales from a single-box router of 4Tb/s, to a cluster of white boxes that operate as a single router supporting 768 Tb/s (7680 ports of 100G). DriveNets' engineering lab which was founded in October 2018 is the largest of its kind in the world running white boxes that are based on the distributed disaggregated model. DriveNets Network Cloud is the highest scale disaggregated router in the market today and is already in PoCs with tier 1 service providers.

"We have worked closely with industry leaders, white-box manufacturers and silicon developers, to deliver Network Cloud software that supports large-scale network deployments based on Broadcom's Jericho family and we are excited to be part of the team that is leading the market with this innovation,'' said Ido Susan, CEO and Co-Founder, DriveNets

DriveNets' Network Cloud's massive scale, service agility and industry momentum are proof points of this distributed disaggregated networking vision, based on disaggregation of hardware and software and the use of white boxes built on merchant silicon. DriveNets Network Cloud disrupts the service providers' market in the same way hyperscalers disrupted the cloud space - completely changing the network economic and operational models, keeping costs down and profitability up while innovating at a much higher speed.

"Broadcom's Jericho2 programmable ASIC combined with DriveNets' Network Cloud software and ODM white boxes, enable service providers a clear path towards fully-disaggregated router platforms," said Oozie Parizer, senior director of marketing of the Switch Products Division at Broadcom. "Based on the Distributed Disaggregated Chassis design recently submitted to OCP, these platforms deliver significant CAPEX and OPEX savings for next generation edge and core networks, while providing the required scale and features needed for large-scale network deployment."

DriveNets innovative software and networking architecture supports the distributed disaggregated chassis model and enables large scale carrier-grade networking, based on the following capabilities:

Disaggregated procurement of hardware and software – DriveNets offers Network Cloud - a cloud-native high-scale networking software

DriveNets Network Cloud runs over white boxes built on merchant silicon

DriveNets Network Cloud is based on a unified system design, and can scale from small to very large system operating as a single logical router

About DriveNets

DriveNets was founded by Ido Susan and Hillel Kobrinsky, two successful Telco entrepreneurs. Susan previously co-founded Intucell, the company that invented the Self Optimizing Network (SON) which was acquired by Cisco in 2013 for $475 million. Kobrinsky founded the web conferencing specialist, Interwise, which was acquired by AT&T for $121 million.

DriveNets helps Communications Service Providers (CSPs) take advantage of the greatest demand surge in Telco history, substantially growing their profitability by changing their technological and economic models. DriveNets' solution - Network Cloud changes the traditional networking architecture that has been in place for the past twenty years by adapting the architectural model of hyperscalers to Telco-grade networking. Network Cloud is a cloud-native software that runs over standard white-boxes, radically simplifying the network's operational model, offering Telco-scale performance at a much lower cost.

