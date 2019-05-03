Driver Helpers With Republic National Distributing Join Teamsters Local 299

DETROIT, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, driver helpers with Republic National Distributing Company, a wholesale beverage distributor specializing in wine and spirits, voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 299 in Detroit.

The 19 driver helpers work out of Republic National's Brownstown, Mich., location. They join 98 drivers at the facility who were already Teamster members.

"These workers stuck together. They were determined to unite as Teamsters, and we are honored to welcome them as members of Local 299," said Kevin Moore, President of Local 299.

"Before the driver helpers even joined the union, we fought all the way at a hearing in front of the Labor Board to ensure that they would be included with the existing bargaining unit, and the Board agreed," said Greg Nowak, President of Teamsters Joint Council 43 and Director of the Teamsters Brewery and Soft Drink Conference. "The driver helpers and drivers work hard together as a team, and now have the strength of unity."

The driver helpers are seeking to improve wages and gain affordable health care and fair treatment on the job.

Teamsters Joint Council 43 represents 65,000 hardworking men and women in the private and public sector across Michigan.

