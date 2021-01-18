Driverge® Vehicle Innovations Acquires NorCal Van Conversions Adding West Coast Manufacturing and Distribution Capabilities

RICHFIELD, Ohio, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Driverge® Vehicle Innovations, the country's leading builder of commercial accessible vans, shuttles, transporters, work vans and recreational vehicles, announced today that it has acquired California-based NorCal Van Conversions, an innovative designer of accessible, shuttle, vocational, secure transport, and healthcare vans.

With manufacturing facilities in Akron, Ohio, Kansas City, Kansas, and Ladson, South Carolina, the acquisition for Driverge will provide enhanced manufacturing, product offerings, and distribution in support of the western United States.

"We are excited to welcome NorCal Van Conversions' customers and team to the Driverge family. This acquisition is very dynamic for Driverge. While improving our geographic footprint, the acquisition grows us in so many areas, from team, to product, to capability." said Driverge President Mark Minatel. He added, "Our companies share customer-focused missions for delivering solutions to an incredible and supportive client base. This is a powerful combination that strengthens our abilities to drive leading innovation and value for our clients."

For NorCal owners Todd and Laurie LaPant, selling to a like-minded company that upholds NorCal's values and focus on clients were primary considerations.

"Becoming a part of Driverge made great sense for us and our clients in the long run," said co-owner and Chief Operating Officer Todd LaPant. Mr. LaPant said that he and co-owner and Chief Financial Officer Laurie LaPant will remain a part of the operation in California and be a part of the Driverge leadership team for many years to come. "This is an ideal opportunity for our customers who will benefit greatly from the combined product offerings, future innovations and continued relationships with the NorCal team," said Ms. LaPant.

About Driverge Vehicle Innovations

Driverge is the country's leading builder of commercial accessible vans, shuttles, transporters, work vans and recreational vehicles. It is a Ford Qualified Vehicle Modifier (QVM), Mercedes-Benz MasterSolutions® Upfitter, and Ram Commercial Q-Pro supplier. With manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Kansas, South Carolina and California, Driverge provides vehicle conversions to numerous industries and government agencies including healthcare, fleet management, hospitality, wheelchair transport services, rideshare and other vocational markets. Driverge Vehicle Innovations and MobilityWorks together make up WMK, LLC which has been recognized on the Inc. 500|5000 list of Inc. Magazine's fastest growing privately held companies for the past ten years.

