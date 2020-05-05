DriveScale Announces Support for Western Digital's OpenFlex Architecture to Provide Customers with Open Composable Infrastructure Solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveScale, Inc., the leading innovator of elastic bare metal cloud infrastructure, announced its support for Western Digital's OpenFlex™ composable architecture. The combination of OpenFlex and the DriveScale Composable Platform enables automated, end-to-end NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF™) deployment for customers to compose and dynamically provision compute and storage resources on-the-fly. As a Western Digital technology partner, DriveScale is also an active participant in the Open Composable Compatibility Lab, designed around an open, standards-based approach for the development of fully compatible solutions to help customers maximize the potential of their IT infrastructures.

Companies continue to invest in big data analytics and machine learning to bolster and streamline their business. Commonly deployed on bare metal infrastructure, these use cases demand the scalability, flexibility and agility that cannot be achieved with traditional IT environments. This has led to a new architectural approach called Composable Disaggregated Infrastructure (CDI). Utilizing NVMe-oF, CDI enables organizations to create high-scale, adaptable clusters from shareable/common pools of compute and storage resources to optimize provisioning and application deployment.

"DriveScale provides end-to-end orchestration for composable resources including compute or GPU nodes and NVMe flash or HDD storage," said Denise Shiffman, Chief Product Officer, DriveScale, Inc. "By supporting OpenFlex, our customers will reap the benefits of DriveScale's automated, adaptable infrastructure orchestration along with Western Digital's high-density, composable NVMe-oF storage for greater flexibility and to increase both performance and usable capacity."

As a participant in the industry's first Open Composable Compatibility Lab, DriveScale joins Western Digital and a growing ecosystem in support of open standards to help customers design composable infrastructures with greater choice and confidence. Western Digital's Open Composable API provides a framework for interoperability testing of NVMe-oF solutions to be orchestrated into composed systems. As an Open Composable Compatible solution, DriveScale can enable users to set parameters for the application's infrastructure via the API or GUI, where compute, storage and network resources can be automatically connected and ready for application deployment. With this end-to-end compatibility, additions or changes to IT resources can be implemented as needed to meet business and IT needs.

"All companies face the mounting challenges of managing evolving applications and workload demand, which requires a new approach to quickly scale and allocate IT resources," said Kurt Chan, vice president and general manager, Western Digital Platforms business unit. "Composable Infrastructure is all about disaggregating resources so companies can reclaim control of their IT environments with the level of flexibility that is fast becoming a requirement to support next-generation applications. Western Digital is proud to play a leading role in the development of an open ecosystem, so customers can rely on OpenFlex and orchestration solutions from DriveScale as they embrace the future of open CDI."

For more information about the Open Composable Compatibility Lab, please visit: http://www.opencomposable.com/

About DriveScale

DriveScale instantly turns any data center into an elastic bare-metal cloud with on-demand instances of compute, GPU and storage, including native NVMe-over-Fabrics, to deliver the exact resources a workload needs, and to expand, reduce or replace resources on the fly. With DriveScale, high-performance Kubernetes clusters deploy in seconds for machine learning, advanced analytics and cloud-native applications at a fraction of the cost of the public cloud. Learn more at https://www.drivescale.com.

Media Contacts:

DriveScale

Mariana Maya

Sr. Marketing Communications Manager

[email protected]

+1 408-849-4651

Western Digital

Matthew Flynn

[email protected]

+1 949-672-6750

SOURCE DriveScale

Related Links

drivescale.com

