DriveScale Honored with 2018 Best in Biz Award for Most Innovative Company of the Year

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveScale , the leader in delivering Composable Infrastructure for data-intensive workloads and a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner for Cloud Infrastructure, has been named a silver winner by the Best in Biz Awards in the "Most Innovative Company of the Year" category. This year's judges recognized DriveScale for their continued work creating agile infrastructure for data-intensive applications with its DriveScale Composable Platform.

"We're honored to be named a most innovative company by Best in Biz. This recognition is an outstanding testament to the hard work our team has invested in developing a solution that solves some of the biggest challenges in data center infrastructure, and to the support from our expanding ecosystem of customers and partners," said Gene Banman, CEO at DriveScale. "We look forward to continuing our upward trajectory as a company and bringing the benefits of Composable Infrastructure to more cloud and enterprise organizations."

The DriveScale Composable Platform is designed to dynamically create server infrastructure on the fly from heterogeneous compute and storage resources by flexibly composing them together with software intelligence based on application needs. Performance is equivalent to direct attached storage (DAS) and no changes are required to the application stack. This empowers mainstream enterprises to easily and instantly provision and modify data center infrastructure to match changing application workloads.

This recognition from the Best in Biz Awards comes on the heels of a banner year for DriveScale's product advancements and company growth. Some of the company's achievements this year include:

Launch of its Composable Infrastructure solution for flash: The first solution of its kind, this technology helps solve the over-provisioning, flexibility and lifecycle management issues that plague IT teams using flash-based NoSQL databases and container-based applications.

The first solution of its kind, this technology helps solve the over-provisioning, flexibility and lifecycle management issues that plague IT teams using flash-based NoSQL databases and container-based applications. Expansion in APAC and EMEA: DriveScale opened its first European office and a regional office in Japan , as the company's engagements outside the U.S. grow.

DriveScale opened its first European office and a regional office in , as the company's engagements outside the U.S. grow. Deepens leadership bench: DriveScale added several new members to its leadership team, including Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer, Laura Lilyquist as VP of Marketing, Denise Shiffman as Chief Product Officer, Henk Jan Spanjaard as EMEA VP and General Manager and Toshiharu Gomi as Japan Country Manager.

DriveScale added several new members to its leadership team, including as Chief Technology Officer, as VP of Marketing, as Chief Product Officer, as EMEA VP and General Manager and as Japan Country Manager. Numerous industry recognitions: DriveScale was recognized as a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner for Cloud Infrastructure, and won "Tech Innovation of the of the Year" and "Most Innovative Tech Company of The Year" in the 2018 Stevie Awards.

About DriveScale

DriveScale is the only server platform composed on the fly from pools of heterogeneous, low-cost compute nodes, storage systems and network fabric. Called Composable Infrastructure, the DriveScale Composable Platform creates highly available, high-performance servers designed for data-intensive applications. Customers deploy and redeploy resources in minutes, eliminate resource underutilization and reduce refresh costs by decoupling compute and storage, providing cloud agility at scale in your data center at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. Visit www.drivescale.com or follow us on Twitter at @DriveScale_Inc.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors selected from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, Best in Biz Awards judges have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the world economy to local companies and some of the most innovative start-ups. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 70 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com .

