DriveScale Joins Forces with Seagate to Enable Kubernetes and Bare-Metal Clouds in Any Data Center with Composable Infrastructure

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveScale, the leader in delivering Composable Infrastructure to create elastic cloud infrastructure on premises and a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner for Cloud Infrastructure, and Seagate Technology, a global leader in data storage and storage solutions, today announced a collaboration to provide Composable Infrastructure to cloud services companies and data-driven enterprises. The combined DriveScale and Seagate solution has been adopted by a tier one webscale adtech customer.

The DriveScale Composable Platform Leverages Standard Hardware Elements

Core to the DriveScale Composable Platform is Composer, a data center orchestration application that is designed to flexibly create, adapt, deploy and later re-deploy compute and storage resources on the fly using pools of disaggregated and heterogeneous compute, storage and network fabric. DriveScale enables IT admins to define the instances of compute and instances of storage required for a workload, then DriveScale fully automates the deployment of those resources in a cluster. Performance is equivalent to direct attached storage (DAS) and applications run unchanged. This empowers any IT organization to easily provision and modify data center infrastructure to match changing application workloads or resolve hardware failures instantly via software. DriveScale enables a broad hardware ecosystem and collaborates with leading storage platform providers like Seagate.

"We are expanding the DriveScale Composable Platform ecosystem with our new certified solution using the Seagate Exos® AP 5U84 high density storage system, which lowers the storage cost per petabyte. DriveScale's composable software platform combined with Seagate's storage systems, creates the cloud-like elasticity of both compute and storage in any data center, and lowers costs by 50% by eliminating overprovisioning and decoupling compute node and storage upgrades," said Denise Shiffman, Chief Product Officer at DriveScale. "AT&T's adtech division, called AppNexus, is expanding their big data analytics solution already deployed with the DriveScale Composable Platform by adding the Seagate Exos storage system."

Seagate's Scalable Data Center Solution

The Seagate Exos systems product line provides high capacity and industry leading efficiency in modular 2U, 4U and 5U form factors while the Seagate Nytro® platforms are designed for high performance flash-based storage. The Exos AP 5U84 supports 84 SAS disk drives in a 5U rack-mount form factor storing up to 1.1PB of data while the embedded Intel Xeon server platform with 100Gb/s Ethernet ports runs the DriveScale Composable software with zero additional rack footprint reducing AppNexus's data center costs and complexity.

"Seagate's leadership in hard drive innovations and craftsmanship has enabled us to create a complete portfolio of capacity and performance optimized platforms for software defined storage applications," said Ken Claffey VP, Enterprise Data Solutions at Seagate. "We are excited to collaborate with DriveScale to deliver an innovative solution for cloud scale data centers."

"We have deployed the DriveScale Composable Platform with the Seagate Exos AP high density storage system to dramatically improve our compute and storage utilization, while greatly simplifying operations," said Timothy Smith, SVP & GM, Global Technical Infrastructure & Operations at Xandr, a division of AT&T. "The combined DriveScale and Seagate solution has enabled us to increase rack densities substantially and manage our clusters in a flexible way that we could not do in the past."

Availability

Cloud and enterprise data centers interested in DriveScale's solution can request a demo and onsite trial via the company's website at www.drivescale.com. Seagate storage platforms can be ordered from Tech Data in North America and Hammer in Europe. More information on these products can be found at http://www.seagate.com/enterprise-storage/systems/. Customers can use the new DriveScale-Seagate solution to implement composable infrastructure in their data centers today.

About DriveScale

DriveScale enables any data center to build Kubernetes and bare-metal clouds on the fly from pools of heterogeneous, low-cost compute nodes, storage systems and Ethernet network fabric. Creating highly available, high-performance elastic infrastructure, DriveScale enables cloud-scale clusters for machine learning, big data analytics and cloud-native applications. Learn more at www.drivescale.com or follow us on Twitter at @DriveScale_Inc.

About Seagate

Seagate crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity's potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. Learn more at www.seagate.com. Follow Seagate on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Spiceworks, YouTube and subscribe to our blog.

