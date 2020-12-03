DriveTime and Bridgecrest Announce Management Team Transition Plans

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveTime Automotive Group (DriveTime), one of the country's largest automotive retailers and Bridgecrest Acceptance Corporation (Bridgecrest), one of the country's leading financial services providers, announced the succession of its new Chief Executive Officers and Chief Financial Officer, effective at year end.

Mary Leigh Phillips, current CFO for DriveTime and Bridgecrest, will assume the role of CEO for Bridgecrest. Mary Leigh joined the companies in 2018 after an extended career with Wells Fargo, where she specialized in arranging capital markets and lending solutions for consumer finance companies.

Scott Worthington, current EVP of Operations for DriveTime, will assume the role of CEO for DriveTime. Scott has been with DriveTime for 13 years. He most recently served as the head of all retail operations, including marketing, inventory, retail sales, and real estate.

Mary Leigh and Scott will both join the DriveTime and Bridgecrest boards of directors.

Dan Gaudreau, current Treasurer of both companies, will assume the role of CFO for both entities. Dan most recently oversaw the treasury and capital markets, tax, and internal audit divisions. Prior to joining in 2015, Dan worked at Ernst & Young advising clients in capital markets transactions.

Current DriveTime CEO, Don Reese, will continue to serve as a Strategic Advisor and will continue as a director on the DriveTime and Bridgecrest boards of directors.

Ernie Garcia, II, Chairman stated, "Don has helped our organization transition from legacy leadership, solidified our core businesses, and prepared the companies for the next generation of leaders. I am tremendously grateful to Don for his work in getting us here and want to thank him for all his contributions. As we look to the future, I am excited to see where the next generation of leadership takes these companies as we continue our focus on innovation within financial services and automotive retail."

About DriveTime: Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, DriveTime is one of the nation's largest used car dealership groups. With more than 125 dealerships, an operations hub and 15 reconditioning centers across the nation, DriveTime focuses on getting the right customer in the right car, at the right terms. DriveTime offers 10,000+ vehicles nationwide, no haggle pricing, online financing approval and down payment in less than two minutes, and hundreds of customer experience guides in dealership to help you find and finance the right car. DriveTime has sold over 1.5 million vehicles since its founding in 2002. DriveTime is redefining what it means to purchase and finance a used car.

About Bridgecrest: Bridgecrest is a leading digital financial services provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Through its related dealership group, DriveTime, Bridgecrest provides over $2 billion in auto loan financing annually and has financed over $22 billion in vehicle purchases over the past 15 years. Bridgecrest also provides servicing for auto loans originated and held by others and, in total, serves nearly 700,000 active customers in the U.S. across a $9.7+ billion serviced portfolio. Through its subsidiary, SilverRock, Bridgecrest also sells ancillary products, including vehicle service contracts and guaranteed auto protection, and provides first- and third-party claims administration. Bridgecrest prides itself on the ability to offer customers simple and convenient solutions to managing their account and ultimately helping them succeed on their path to vehicle ownership.

