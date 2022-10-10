DriveTime to Hire 150 Employees for Reconditioning Centers Nationwide

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the largest privately owned car sales and finance company, DriveTime is shifting into high gear, and is looking for new employees to come along for the ride. DriveTime's tire tracks are uncovering new territory as they rev up to hire 150 new employees nationwide.

Calling all technicians, detailers and painters – DriveTime is looking to hire for their Reconditioning Centers across the country. Enjoy consistent hours and the steady influx of work in clean, non-customer-facing facilities. Each site is designed for maximum efficiency, cross-collaboration among teams, and individual growth. Oh, and go ahead and hit that snooze button – Reconditioning Centers are closed on Saturday and Sunday.

No certifications? No problem. Obtain certifications for free through DriveTime's tuition reimbursement program. The DriveTime Learn and Earn incentive program allows employees to earn certificates that can increase their hourly pay. In addition, employees are fueled with incredible benefits including comprehensive health insurance, 401k match, a generous PTO package and everything in between.

DriveTime is hosting a hiring event with offers on the spot from 7 am to 7pm on 10/11, 10/12 and 10/13 in Columbus, 10/11 and 10/12 in Fontana, 10/18, 10/19 and 10/20 in Dallas, 10/18 and 10/19 in Denver. There are interview days on 10/13 in Houston, 10/20 in Las Vegas, 10/12 in Philadelphia, 10/13 in Tampa, 10/18 in Orlando, 10/19 in Charlotte, 10/18 in Phoenix, and 10/11 in Atlanta.

Here's the deal: DriveTime cares about making a real impact and reimagining the impossible. Whether that be in sales or finance, information technology or reconditioning centers, human resources or customer service, employees are guided by the core value of creating opportunities to impact their community and beyond. DriveTime has rightfully branded themselves as difference makers and is on the lookout for future difference makers to join the family. Apply to be a difference maker today!

About DriveTime: DriveTime is not your typical auto retailer. We're bringing a fresh and fun perspective to the pre-owned car buying experience, and we want you to come along for the ride. You can find us at the intersection of technology and innovation as we use our proprietary tools and over two decades of industry knowledge to redefine the process of purchasing, financing, and protecting your vehicle. As DriveTime, Bridgecrest and SilverRock we create opportunities and improve the lives of our customers, our employees and our communities by carpooling to a shared destination. That means placing a focus on putting the right customer in the right vehicle so they can be on the path to ownership.

We are headquartered in both Tempe, Arizona and Dallas, Texas, but you can find our tire tracks across the nation as we continue to expand our footprint in new territories. Regardless of where you're located, if you've got DRIVE and you're looking to make an impact, we'd love for you to make a difference with us!

