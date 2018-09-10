DriveTime Unites on Hurricane Preparation and Safety

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveTime, the nation's second largest used car retailer focused solely on used vehicles, and its affiliated finance company, Bridgecrest, with over $6 billion in serviced auto contracts, today announced their Hurricane Florence emergency response.

In a public YouTube video, DriveTime CEO, Don Reese, and Managing Director/Retail, Jamie Fischer, stress to employees and customers pre- and post-hurricane preparations, including the companies' commitment to:

Safety first for employees and customers

Assist affected employees and customers post hurricane

Assist in their local communities, as needed

"We have been taking steps for several days to ensure the safety of our employees, and have processes in place to stay in contact with and assist affected employees as needed. The safety of our employees and customers is our primary focus," said Don Reese, CEO/DriveTime.

YouTube video: https://youtu.be/oydk_traSaQ

Bridgecrest is also preparing to provide assistance to affected customers, including suspending calls to affected customers and other relief as appropriate depending upon hurricane conditions.

About DriveTime

With "The Genius Way to Buy a Car", DriveTime is transforming the buying and financing of a used vehicle. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, DriveTime is the nation's second largest vehicle retailer focused solely on used vehicles. DriveTime operates over 140 dealerships nationwide with annual sales exceeding 150,000 used vehicles, 1.2 million+ monthly visitors to its website, drivetime.com, and over $2 billion in consumer credit requests each month. DriveTime now provides used vehicles and used vehicle financing to the full range of customers in the market today, including market priced used cars. DriveTime offerings include used car features on its online inventory; speed of financing including a credit score and the starting down payment in less than two minutes; prices on every used vehicle online and at its dealerships; no haggle pricing; salaried associates trained to help our customers find the right used vehicle for them; and a five day, no questions asked used vehicle return program.

For inquiries:

Jon Ehlinger, VP/Communications

201719@email4pr.com

602-852-6600

SOURCE DriveTime

Related Links

http://www.drivetime.com

