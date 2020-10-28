Drivin' Through a Winter WonderLAnd!

Honoring all cultural traditions, WonderLAnd will center on a stunningly elaborate holiday musical light show. Guests will drive through nearly a million lights, all time-coded to a festive array of seasonal songs. Among the many themed, immersive vignettes and installations will be a "Holidays Around the Globe" display and a magical wintery forest surrounding WonderLAnd's version of the massive Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. Vehicles will travel around North Pole mountains and through a 90-foot twinkling snowflake tunnel and a snow flurry vortex tunnel. Photo- and video-worthy moments will be around every corner. And, yes, Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the elves will be on hand with candy canes galore!

This one-of-a-kind event comes to families from Experiential Supply, the people behind this year's tremendously popular Hauntoween LA. Experiential Supply is an award-winning company to which the Hollywood film industry turns when it comes to creating large-scale, immersive experiences for such big budget movies as IT: Chapter 2, Ready Player One, The LEGO Movie, Smallfoot, and more. Visiting WonderLAnd will be like starring in a holiday blockbuster!

"If you came to Hauntoween LA, you haven't seen anything yet," says Experiential Supply Founder & Chief Experience Officer Jasen Smith. "We've learned a lot from our first run and are taking WonderLAnd to an unimaginable new level. It's really going to knock people's socks off!"

WonderLAnd

DATES: November 30 – December 23 & December 26 – December 30

TIMES: 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Pacific Time

WHERE: 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills, CA 91367

TICKET PRICE: $70 per vehicle. A limited number of $60 pre-sale tickets are available. Advance purchase is highly recommended.

TO PURCHASE TICKETS: Visit the WonderLAnd website HERE.

SOURCE Experiential Supply Co

Related Links

http://www.socalwonderLAnd.com

