Driving a Group B Skoda 130 L/R, Automotive Events' President Will Compete in East African Safari Classic Rally (EASCR)

CLEVELAND, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran rally driver and Automotive Events' president, Iain Dobson, will take the wheel of a Skoda 130 L/R for 3,000 miles (5,000 km) across Kenya this November, as he battles extreme conditions during what's regarded as the world's toughest rally.

From Nov. 1-9, Dobson, 57, and his co-driver, Max Freeman, 28, will steer through weather that turns roads into swamps and hazards that shred cars into scrap.

Automotive Events' president, Iain Dobson, will drive a Group B Skoda 130 L/R during the East African Safari Classic Rally in November.

"I have been trying to compete around the world in the greatest variety of events. I'm especially focused on the longer 'endurance' events, like the EASCR," said Dobson, who is one of two U.S.-based drivers participating. "I love Africa, the wide-open spaces, the people. The feeling that you are in a 'special place."

This is Dobson's first time contesting the EASCR, but he's rallied in more than a dozen countries since he started competing at 19. In 2018, he placed second in the FIA European Historic Rally Championship in Hungary—driving his own Ford Escort RS1600.

For the EASCR, Dobson and Freeman are managed by Jiri Kotek, who is the original Skoda rally team lead. Based in the Czech Republic, Kotek took the Skoda 130 L/R to World Rally Championship success in the 1980s.

The EASCR is a biennial event, started in 2003.

For more information, contact Joshua Wilwohl at [email protected], or +1 (440) 356-1383.

Automotive Events Inc. is a full-service events and media agency, specializing in product launches and consumer driving experiences for automotive OEMs. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has offices in Los Angeles and Manchester, UK.

SOURCE Automotive Events