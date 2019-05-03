Driving IT Business Planning with Real-Time Data the Subject of ISG Webinar

STAMFORD, Conn., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Using real-time IT performance data and market comparisons to take business planning and decision-making to the next level will be the topic of an ISG Smartalks™ webinar hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Kathy Rudy, partner, and Tom Werner, product sales director, ISG Data and Analytics, will present "IT Spend: How Do You Measure Up?" on Wednesday, May 8, at 10 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time. The live, hour-long webinar will demonstrate how CIOs, CFOs, IT directors and other executives can make impactful, business-critical decisions based on insights delivered by ISG InformX™ .

"In working with many of the world's leading enterprises, ISG has seen first-hand that high-level key performance indicators and instant intelligence on how an enterprise is performing against its peers are critical to making the right decisions for growth," Rudy said. "We developed the ISG InformX data-as-a-service platform to meet that need by delivering real-time IT performance data from our robust, continuously updated and validated database."

ISG InformX relies on ISG's market-leading IT performance data, the world's most robust, validated source of such information, and provides CIOs, CFOs and other C-level executives and their teams directional insights into their enterprise's IT performance against key market and industry indicators for cost, quality and productivity.

"ISG InformX is a true, TBM-compliant, interactive cloud-based analytical tool," Rudy said. "We look forward to showing our webinar participants how the platform delivers a better understanding of IT spending, price and performance, and how they can use it to build comparative scenarios for greater data-driven insights and more informed planning and budgeting decisions."

For more information about ISG InformX, visit this webpage .

