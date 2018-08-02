Drizly Consumer Study Points To Alcohol E-Commerce As Growth Driver For Independent Adult Beverage Retailers

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol e-commerce leader Drizly today revealed findings from a first-ever user study that supports strong and lasting business building impact of its online marketplace on independent adult beverage retailers. Fifty percent of respondents who had transacted on the Drizly platform said that they had purchased from an order-fulfilling retailer for the first time. Moreover, 64 percent of those first-time customers said that they had subsequently shopped, or would strongly consider shopping, at the retailer's physical location after their initial purchase through Drizly, whose network encompasses nearly 1,000 retail locations across the US and Canada.

"Our business has grown by 30 percent in the past year since joining Drizly, and that growth has come not just from orders we receive through its platform, but also through our in-store business, expanding our reach from a few blocks to a five mile radius," said Kunal Desai Owner and President of Urban Pantry in Chicago. "Beyond our monetary growth and geographic expansion, Drizly's data has revealed insights into who our shoppers are and what they prefer, as well as the trends for what adult beverage shoppers are buying in our area. That intelligence has helped us make better decisions about what to stock, and how best to price it."

Summarizing the data and survey findings*:

50% : consumers reported shopping at a retailer for the first time through the Drizly platform

64% : first-time shoppers of a retailer through Drizly said they would consider shopping at the same retailer's physical location

98% : shoppers who said they would purchase again on Drizly from a retailer that they had already shopped on the platform

75% : shoppers that have repeat-purchased through Drizly have done so from the same retailer

"From day one, Drizly has provided retailers the ability to offer digital sales and delivery, helping to grow their businesses," said Justin Robinson, Drizly SVP of New Business & Co-founder. "What we've learned most recently is that Drizly also helps build instore business, bringing previous online consumers instore for the first time. We're proud of the meaningful impact our platform has for retailers and are committed to helping liquor store owners grow their businesses online and instore."

Adult beverage retailers can join Drizly's growing network of successful partners to benefit from an easy e-commerce platform and proprietary ID verification technology, as well as Drizly's expert data and insights. To learn more retailers can visit retailer.drizly.com .

Consumers of legal drinking age, can visit Drizly.com or download the Drizly app ( App Store and Google Play ), to access a wide selection of beer, wine and spirits from local retailers, with complete price transparency, and then purchase and schedule in-store pickup or delivery in under 60 minutes. Depending on the market, those inventories include a range of popular soft drinks, juices, ice and other mixers, so as to meet the consumer's beverage needs. Orders made using Drizly are delivered by local partnering retailers from their licensed premises. Drizly provides each retailer with a proprietary ID verification technology that allows delivery personnel to scan and verify IDs.

*Survey of 4,000 Drizly users conducted in October 2018.

About Drizly

Drizly is the world's largest alcohol marketplace and the best way to shop beer, wine, and spirits. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery, in-store pickup, or intrastate shipping, customers can easily browse and order their favorites through the Drizly website or mobile app. By partnering with the best retail stores in over 100 cities in North America, Drizly provides consumers a rich e-commerce experience that offers unrivaled selection, competitive pricing, and personalized content to users of legal drinking age. Drizly operates across the United States and Canada, from Austin to Boston, Calgary to Tampa, New York City to Denver (and beyond). Backed by world-class institutional investors, the company has raised $35 million to date.

