Drizly Names Former NY State Liquor Authority General Counsel As VP Of Legal, Regulatory And Industry Affairs

BOSTON, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drizly , North America's first and largest alcohol e-commerce marketplace, today announced that Jacqueline P. Flug has joined its leadership team as VP of Legal, Regulatory and Industry Affairs, deepening the company's considerable regulatory expertise. Flug formerly served as General Counsel to the New York State Liquor Authority, where she advised the agency on matters including internet sales of alcoholic beverages and third party providers, and oversaw the state's task force on alcohol-related e-commerce. She will collaborate with Nidhi Kumar, Drizly's General Counsel and SVP for Industry Affairs, on compliance and legislative matters.

"Drizly was founded with a deep understanding of, and respect for, the complex legal and regulatory systems governing alcohol sales and distribution in this country, and is very mindful of the sensitivities and nuances of bringing a controlled product online," said Cory Rellas, Drizly's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "We are thrilled to have Jaci on our team. She brings not only tremendous experience as an attorney, but also a solid understanding of the beverage alcohol legal environment and invaluable insights from a regulator's point of view, at a time when alcohol e-commerce continues to expand."

Rellas said that Flug's regulatory experience in the alcoholic beverages industry, combined with Drizly's expertise in operating an e-commerce platform, will contribute to Drizly's growth and further solidify its leadership position.

"The opportunity to apply my regulatory experience to the enterprise side at a company with Drizly's reputation, vision, technology and talent is energizing," said Flug. "I'm looking forward to contributing to the growth of an emerging category and advancing Drizly's thought leadership in the industry."

