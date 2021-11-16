Drizly Teams With 7-Eleven To Offer On-Demand Alcohol Delivery From Over 1,200 Stores

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Drizly , North America's largest alcohol e-commerce and on-demand delivery platform, today announced its collaboration with 7-Eleven, the country's largest convenience retailer, to deliver alcohol to adults of legal drinking age in under 60 minutes from over 1,200 7-Eleven® stores.

Following a successful pilot program with 190 stores, over 1,200 7-Eleven stores across Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Virginia and Washington now offer delivery via Drizly. Customers in areas served by those stores can order via the Drizly app or Drizly.com to enjoy home delivery for a range of adult beverages from 7-Eleven. The companies plan to expand the collaboration in the coming months to bring Drizly's alcohol delivery to over 2,000 stores nationwide.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with the nation's leading convenience retailer to further our mission of being the go-to place for people to shop alcohol," said Cathy Lewenberg, Chief Operating Officer at Drizly. "Drizly offers customers the most convenient way to browse and buy the best selection of beer, wine and spirits online, and collaborating with 7-Eleven expands the ease of our on-demand alcohol delivery to new markets and regions across North America."

Bringing even more convenience to consumers, today's news is a testament to Drizly's momentum as a leader in alcohol delivery. Fueled by its commitment to be the go-to platform for alcohol - anytime, anywhere and for any occasion - the collaboration increases Drizly's retailer count to over 5,500 locations nationwide.

"We are constantly looking for ways to give our customers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience possible," said Raghu Mahadevan, SVP and Chief Digital Officer at 7-Eleven. "Drizly is helping us get one step closer to this goal. We are proud to roll out this collaboration to additional store locations nationwide, adding to our existing alcohol delivery footprint and further showcasing our wide selection of adult beverages for customers to enjoy from the comfort of their homes."

Consumers of legal drinking age across Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Virginia and Washington can now visit Drizly.com or download the Drizly app ( App Store and Google Play ) to shop from 7-Eleven's wide range of adult beverages today.

Those looking for a little something extra when it comes to food can also order their favorite snacks, including pizza, Slurpee® drinks, Big Bite® hot dogs, as well as beer, wine and more via the Uber Eats app and 7NOW ® delivery app. 7NOW is available throughout the US and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes. The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store , Google Play , 7NOW.com , or by clicking 7NOW Delivery on 7Rewards.com .

For more information about Drizly, please visit Drizly.com , download the Drizly app ( App Store and Google Play ) and follow Drizly on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . Retailers interested in learning more about growing their business with on-demand alcohol delivery on Drizly's e-commerce platform can find more information at joindrizly.com .

About Drizly

Drizly, an Uber company, is North America's largest e-commerce alcohol marketplace and the best way to shop beer, wine, and spirits. With the speed and convenience of on-demand or scheduled delivery, Drizly partners with retailers in 1,600+ cities to offer consumers of legal drinking age unrivaled selection and a transparent, personalized shopping experience. As the industry leader, Drizly partners with retailers to bring their shelves online, helping them to reach new customers, tap into key market and customer insights, and diversify their business to grow sales. Learn more at Drizly.com , download the Drizly app ( App Store and Google Play ) and follow Drizly on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About 7-Eleven

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries and regions, including 16,000 in North America. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates Speedway ®, Stripes ®, Laredo Taco Company ® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app throughout the US, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com , via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

