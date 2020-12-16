DrLupo's Build Against Cancer brings surprise guests, celebrities, heartfelt moments to viewer's screens to wrap up 2020 in 24-hour livestream supporting St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming professional DrLupo will engage his 12.5 million followers with a new challenge: On Dec. 19-20, he will host the third-annual Build Against Cancer livestream, featuring celebrity appearances, lively co-hosts, a special feature with "the real Dr. Lupo," and more in an effort to raise $2 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® in just 24 hours. This event brings DrLupo's total raised for St. Jude on track to nearly $10 million, an accomplishment that will break the record for most money raised by a single creator for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®

Headed into its third year, DrLupo's Build Against Cancer is shaking up the 24-hour experience with a multi-segment event. He will be joined by three co-hosts, including recording artist and streamer Jordan Fisher, Twitch Director of Creator Development djWHEAT, and popular Twitch content creator and St. Jude supporter Bloodyfaster. Fans can expect a robust schedule of gaming and other activities over the 24-hour period, which will be announced the week of the event.

During the stream, DrLupo will drop surprise incentives during gameplay and talk to special guests. Hosted on his Twitch channel and supported by a variety of partners, Build Against Cancer will feature appearances by celebrities including Robbie Amell, Mark Hoppus, Paul Scheer, Taran Killam, Felicia Day, Rahul Kohli, Mike Shinoda, Matt Mercer, Gary Whitta and Penny Arcade. Content creators taking part in the event include Ninja, NickMercs, CourageJD, BigCheeseKit, AnneMunition, lilsimsie, luxiegames, frisk and brickinnick.

Along with a star-studded lineup, viewers will be introduced to the "real Dr. Lupo" – Marybeth Lupo, Ph.D., a postdoctoral researcher at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, who will make a special appearance to explain more about the groundbreaking research taking place at St. Jude that events like these support.

Because of supporters like DrLupo, families at St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Build Against Cancer is supported by DrLupo's management company, Loaded, as well as organizations like Secret Lab Chairs, Logitech, Gillette, NZXT, Intel, Samsung, Kings Coast Coffee and 2k. Additionally, the 24-hour livestream is powered by Tiltify, the creator-first fundraising platform.

To stay up to date on the latest gaming and content creator activities that support St. Jude, follow @StJudePLAYLIVE and @StJude on Twitter and Instagram.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on Twitter , Instagram and TikTok , and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

