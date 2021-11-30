Drone Analytics Market size worth $ 34.06 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 24.13% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Drone Analytics Market" By Deployment (On-Premises and Cloud), By Application (Agriculture & Forestry, Construction, Insurance), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Drone Analytics Market size was valued at USD 7.5 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 34.06 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 24.13% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Drone Analytics Market Overview

Rising demand for drones across various end use industries including agriculture, military, manufacturing, transportation among others is anticipated to be the principal driver in the growth of drone analytics market. Data analytics software is fining its prominence in a varied set of drone applications in all industrial sectors. There are large number of software developers working in the more mature industries (energy, construction, and mining & quarrying) than as compared to others. In addition to these mature industries, small scale industries are also now inclined and determined to use analytical software tools. Insurance, agriculture, real estate and transportation are all sectors which are increasingly seeking and gaining access to analytical software.

The advancement of technology such as IoT applications in drones and the development of industry-specific solutions are expected to drive the Drone analytics Market over the predicted years. In addition, the growing demand for Drone analytics owing to its time effectivity & adaptability in the application expects a boost to the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing need for high-quality data and the emergence of an improved regulatory framework are anticipated to fuel the market during the forecasted period.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Agribotix, Aerovironment, Dronedeploy, Delta Drone, ESRI, Precisionhawk, Viatechnik among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Drone Analytics Market On the basis of Deployment, Application, and Geography.

Drone Analytics Market, By Deployment

On-Premises



Cloud

Drone Analytics Market, By Application

Agriculture & Forestry



Construction



Insurance



Mining & Quarrying



Utility



Telecommunication



Oil & Gas



Transportation



Scientific Research

Drone Analytics Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research