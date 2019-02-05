Drone Delivery Canada to Unveil its 180kg (400lbs) Payload Cargo Delivery Drone 'the Condor' - February 19th at The Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Drone Delivery Canada 'DDC or the Company' (TSX.V:FLT,OTC: TAKOF), is pleased to announce it will unveil DDC's largest payload cargo delivery drone. With 180 kgs of capacity, 'The Condor' will be displayed at media, public and investor launch events at the TMX Broadcast Centre Gallery (located on the ground floor of 130 King St. West, Toronto, Ontario) on February 19, 2019.

The Condor has been in development for the past year and is the next generation in DDC's drone delivery cargo aircraft. With a payload capacity of 180 kgs, and a potential travel distance of up to 200 km, the Condor pushes the limits in both cargo capacity and distances. The Condor is powered by a next generation gas propulsion engine.

"We are very excited to unveil the Condor to the public", commented Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada. "The global application for the Condor is virtually limitless. As such, the Condor is a big part of the future of DDC's commercial operations. Having the ability to move heavy cargo long distances is a significant milestone for us that opens up many potential commercial opportunities in both Canadian as well as international markets."

The Condor, which has a wing span of approximately 20ft., and is capable of vertical take off and landing, is equipped with DDC's proprietary FLYTE management system which is the same platform utilized in all of DDC's cargo delivery drones. This is also the same management system that was utilized in the fall of 2018, during our operations in Moosonee and Moose Factory, Ontario in support of Transport Canada's Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight (BVLOS) pilot project.

"Our FLYTE system is Drone agnostic, meaning we can embed our technology into any airframe. In this instance, we have embedded our drone delivery technology into the Condor, providing flexibility and cost savings." commented Paul Di Benedetto, CTO of Drone Delivery Canada. DDC will be working closely with Transport Canada to secure the necessary approvals to begin flight testing the Condor in Q3 of 2019.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada is a drone technology company focused on the design, development and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as Software as a Service (SaaS) for government and corporate organizations.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC Q B market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ.

