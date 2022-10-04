Drone Flight Management System Market to record USD 14.88 Bn growth; Evolving Opportunities with AeroVironment Inc. and Autel Robotics -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The drone flight management system market size is expected to grow by USD 14.88 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.92% between 2021 and 2026. The report identifies AeroVironment Inc., Autel Robotics, Black Swift Technologies LLC., DELAIR SAS, EHang Holdings Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., HENSOLDT AG, Intel Corp., Mobilicom Ltd, Northrop Grumman Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Safran SA, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., UAV Navigation SL, UAVOS Inc., vHive, and Yuneec International Co. Ltd. as dominant players in the market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market size, vendor landscape, new product launches, key strategies adopted by vendors, and much more. Download PDF Report Sample Before Purchasing

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Drone Flight Management System Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by the increase in legal acceptance of drone operations for commercial applications. Earlier, the use of drones was subjected to legal permissions. However, considering the growing applications of drones, governing bodies are starting to provide legal approvals for the use of drones in commercial applications. For instance, India legalized commercial drone operations on December 1, 2018. The increasing legalization of the use of drones in various applications is expected to drive the demand for drone flight management systems during the forecast period.

Although, the increased legal acceptance of drones in commercial applications will create significant growth opportunities for vendors, the low battery life and low capacity of drones will reduce the growth potential in the market. Batteries used in drones usually drain within 30 minutes of flight. Besides, the lithium-ion batteries used in drones contain flammable organic solvents, which could lead to fire and explosion in events of short circuits, overcharging, and application in high temperatures. These factors might hamper the growth of the market.

Major Drone Flight Management System Companies:

AeroVironment Inc.

Autel Robotics

Black Swift Technologies LLC.

DELAIR SAS

EHang Holdings Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

HENSOLDT AG

Intel Corp.

Mobilicom Ltd

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Parrot Drones SAS

Safran SA

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Thales Group

The Boeing Co.

UAV Navigation SL

UAVOS Inc.

vHive

Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

Drone Flight Management System Market Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Ground controller - size and forecast 2021-2026

Data link - size and forecast 2021-2026

Onboard controller - size and forecast 2021-2026

The market growth in the ground controller segment will be significant over the forecast period. The development of advanced controlling solutions and the expanding applications of drones are driving the growth of the segment.

Drone Flight Management System Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

43% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The availability of drones at a considerably lower cost, the lack of availability of labor, and the increase in technological adoption across industries are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Related Reports:

Drone Flight Management System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.92% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 14.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.35 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AeroVironment Inc., Autel Robotics, Black Swift Technologies LLC., DELAIR SAS, EHang Holdings Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., HENSOLDT AG, Intel Corp., Mobilicom Ltd, Northrop Grumman Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Safran SA, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., UAV Navigation SL, UAVOS Inc., vHive, and Yuneec International Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

