Drone Identification Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 29.33 billion | Advanced Protection Systems and Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Vendor Landscape and Scope

The drone identification systems market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as geographical expansion, increasing production capacities, and upselling products by upgrading the existing ones to compete in the market. Advanced Protection Systems, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Dedrone Holdings Inc., Department 13 Pty Ltd., Drone Defence Services Ltd., DroneShield Ltd., ELTA North America, HENSOLDT AG, Leonardo Spa, among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by end-user:

Military:



The military segment contributed largely to the overall market growth during the forecast period.

segment contributed largely to the overall market growth during the forecast period.



Military organizations across the world are investing in technologies such as advanced drone detection systems and jamming capabilities. Such increasing investment will drive the drone identification systems market growth during the forecast period.



Commercial

Regional Market Outlook

North will contribute to 48% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the increase in the adoption of drones by the military and commercial segments. If we look at the country-wise market growth, the US will contribute the highest market growth.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Drone Identification Systems Market

Market Driver:

Evidence of threats posed by drones:

Apart from dangers to individuals, commercial drones pose a significant danger to aircraft. Thus, with the increase in the use of drones in public spaces and by hostile groups such as criminal and terrorist organizations, the adoption of drone identification systems will rise.

Market Trend:

Technological advances in drone identification systems:

Vendors are expected to focus on technological advances and invest in R&D to attain a competitive advantage. This can help incumbent and emerging players in formulating their business strategies and carrying out product development in a more efficient manner. Thus, the increasing focus on developing such factors will propel the drone identification systems market growth during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist drone identification systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the drone identification systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the drone identification systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of drone identification systems market vendors

Drone Identification Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.72% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 29.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 27.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, Israel, Turkey, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Advanced Protection Systems, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Dedrone Holdings Inc., Department 13 Pty Ltd., Drone Defence Services Ltd., DroneShield Ltd., ELTA North America, HENSOLDT AG, Leonardo Spa, Liteye Systems Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corp., OPENWORKS Engineering Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., Aaronia AG, CACI International Inc., and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Military - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Military - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Israel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Israel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Israel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Israel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Israel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Israel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aaronia AG

Exhibit 89: Aaronia AG - Overview



Exhibit 90: Aaronia AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Aaronia AG - Key offerings

10.4 Advanced Protection Systems

Exhibit 92: Advanced Protection Systems - Overview



Exhibit 93: Advanced Protection Systems - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Advanced Protection Systems - Key offerings

10.5 Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 95: Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Dedrone Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 98: Dedrone Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Dedrone Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Dedrone Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 DroneShield Ltd.

Exhibit 101: DroneShield Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: DroneShield Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: DroneShield Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 HENSOLDT AG

Exhibit 104: HENSOLDT AG - Overview



Exhibit 105: HENSOLDT AG - Business segments



Exhibit 106: HENSOLDT AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: HENSOLDT AG - Segment focus

10.9 Lockheed Martin Corp.

Exhibit 108: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 113: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Thales Group

Exhibit 118: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 119: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Thales Group - Segment focus

10.12 The Boeing Co.

Exhibit 122: The Boeing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 123: The Boeing Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: The Boeing Co. - Key news



Exhibit 125: The Boeing Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: The Boeing Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

